NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No NFL team needs its bye week as much as the Tennessee Titans. The Titans (8-4) finally get to rest and heal up some of the many injured players for a stretch run to finish the season. Tennessee has used 86 different players this season, most by an NFL team since at least 1993 and topping the mark of 84 first set by Miami in 2019. They've also started 49 different players.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO