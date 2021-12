While new and active cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Carroll County, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that he sees signs of improvement on the state level. “No new deaths and active cases dropping is good to see along with more than 5,000 new vaccinations today,” Hutchinson posted Sunday on Twitter. “This is great news as we continue to fight new incoming variants and must do all we can to prevent more cases.”

CARROLL COUNTY, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO