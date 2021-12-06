ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Dr. Marty Makary: Omicron COVID Cases Appear To Be Mild

Radio NB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Marty Makary, Fox News Contributor, Surgeon, and Professor Of Health Policy At The Johns Hopkins School Of Public Health joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the threat the South African ‘Omicron’ covid variant poses to Americans. Dr. Makary said,. “There’s this attempt to...

radionb.com

New York Post

Don’t panic, most early Omicron cases are mild, WHO says

The World Health Organization’s chief scientist warned people Friday not to panic over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 — as early evidence shows many cases are mild or asymptomatic. While the virus strain appears to be spreading quickly, Soumya Swaminathan said there’s no reason yet to believe existing vaccines will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Early US omicron cases caused mild illness in vaccinated

The first omicron cases in the U.S. were detected mostly in vaccinated people who experienced mild illnesses, with only one hospitalization and no deaths reported so far, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. As of Dec. 8, the U.S. had investigated 43 cases of the COVID-19 variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Dr. Makary warns against 'forever' COVID restrictions in response to omicron variant

Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary called out New York Governor Kathy Hochul after she issued a state of emergency for the state over the new omicron variant. DR. MARTY MAKARY: Elective surgery is not binary. It’s still very important to do elective surgery. Hip replacements, aortic aneurisms repair, cancerous sections. So when we stop elective surgery it has massive implications for health. And by the way, I think what’s driving a lot of that is just the staffing shortages that people are not willing to admit are from a non-flexible vaccine mandate. If it were a little flexible to account for natural immunity and some other exemptions, we wouldn’t have these massive walkouts that we’re having now and chemotherapy shortages nationwide. But, if we’re gonna have a halt on elective surgeries in New York because of a theoretical variant that may evade immunity, which is highly unlikely by the way, we’re gonna be in this thing in perpetuity because variants will form forever.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Suspected Omicron cases mild: leading S.Africa doctor

A South African doctor who raised the alarm over Omicron said Sunday dozens of her patients suspected of having the new variant had only shown mild symptoms and recovered fully without hospitalisation. Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, told AFP she had seen around 30 patients over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nny360.com

South Africa says omicron cases are rising, symptoms mild

The new coronavirus variant appears to be more transmissible than its predecessors although most cases have been mild so far, according to scientists advising the South African government. In South Africa, where omicron was first detected, officials said most new hospital admissions are unvaccinated, and anecdotal evidence suggests they are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

San Francisco reports first US omicron case, symptoms 'very mild'

A San Francisco resident became the first in the United States to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the San Francisco Department of Public Health and UCSF said in a statement Wednesday. The individual returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 and symptoms showed up Nov....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 Chicago

1st case of omicron COVID-19 variant identified in US, Dr. Fauci says

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday - a person in California who had been to South Africa - as scientists around the world raced to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones. Dr. Anthony...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mission Local

UCSF Grand Rounds: So far omicron appears contagious, but mild

Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at University of California, San Francisco, has been saying for months that the two possible game-changers affecting the “uneasy new normal with Covid-19” are the introduction of effective oral antiviral medications to treat covid, or the introduction of a “really nasty new variant.” Today, Grand Rounds panelists discussed the possibility of both.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Nearly all U.S. cases of Omicron are mild, CDC director says

Of the more than 40 known cases of the Omicron variant in the U.S., nearly all are mild, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday in an interview with AP. Why it matters: Concern has ramped up with health experts forecasting a rise in Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
staradvertiser.com

U.S. omicron cases mostly mild so far, CDC chief says

NEW YORK >> More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the coronavirus omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Omicron appears to cause mostly mild disease: Early and anecdotal evidence

On November 24, 2021, South Africa reported the identification of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant, B.1.1.529, to the World Health Organization (WHO). B.1.1.529 was first detected in specimens collected on November 11, 2021 in Botswana and on November 14, 2021 in South Africa. South Africa has since detected B.1.1.529 in specimens collected on November 8, 2021.
HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
6abc

Omicron appears to cause mild illness, but experts say it's still early

Since the first case of the new Omicron variant was detected last month, early anecdotal reports indicate people infected seem to be experiencing mild illness -- leading some scientists to wonder if this version of the virus could be less dangerous than prior variants. But scientists have cautioned it's too...
SCIENCE

