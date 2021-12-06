Sights and Sounds: Cadillac Christmas Light Display

Tanja Hale, Dreamscape Salon owner, really wanted to do something for her community. She set up a tree on her porch with angel cutouts decorated all over. Each angel has the child’s age and gender labeled on it, where anyone can volunteer to grab an angel and purchase a gift for them. Participants can bring in the wrapped gift, labeled with the angel, on the front porch by the tree. Santa and his helpers will deliver the gifts the weekend before Christmas.

KIDS ・ 22 HOURS AGO