Cadillac, MI

Sights and Sounds: Cadillac Christmas Light Display

By Jacob Johnson
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rc50n_0dFmCFYW00

In today’s Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan, photojournalist Jacob Johnson shows us some Christmas lights at Resurrection Life Church in Cadillac.

