BHN Puck Links: Canucks, Flyers Clean House, More DeBrusk Rumors

By Jimmy Murphy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since June 8, goalie Tuukka Rask practiced with the Boston Bruins on Monday but he has yet to put pen to paper again with the B’s. There was total carnage on and off the ice in the NHL Sunday and Monday, including two coaching changes and a...

NBC Sports

Cassidy reveals why Jake DeBrusk is healthy scratch for Bruins vs. Canucks

The Boston Bruins are making a few interesting lineup changes Sunday night as they try to get back on track and beat a struggling Vancouver Canucks team at TD Garden. Boston has lost two of its last three games and secondary scoring continues to be a weak spot. One of the reasons for that lack of scoring depth has been the inconsistent play of third-line forwards Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: What Did Bruins’ Marchand Say To Make Panarin Mad?

What did Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand say to Artemi Panarin to get the Russian forward fired up enough to throw a glove at him from the opposing bench in yesterday’s Black Friday showdown at TD Garden?. Allegedly, the Boston Bruins winger said something about Panarin not being welcome in...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Kings, Senators, Flames, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens will be making some organizational changes after learning that Scott Mellanby has resigned from his position as Assistant GM. Meanwhile, there’s a potentially serious situation coming out of the Ottawa Senators versus Los Angeles Kings game where Brady Tkachuk is claiming Brendan Lemieux bit him during a scrum. Is Matthew Tkachuk ready to commit long-term to the Calgary Flames? Finally, are the Vancouver Canucks finally ready to pull the trigger on a change and is it the head coach that goes first?
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins Notebook: Bruce Cassidy needs more speed from Jake DeBrusk

The fact that Jake DeBrusk can skate like the wind is inarguable. Bruins’ coach Bruce Cassidy, however, would like to feel the breeze a little more often. Cassidy designated DeBrusk to be a healthy scratch for the B’s tilt against the Vancouver Canucks, the first time this year the left wing has been bounced upstairs for a game.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

NHL Trade Talk: Senators, Kraken In On DeBrusk; Canucks, Rangers Too?

Are the Seattle Kraken and Ottawa Senators two of the leading suitors for Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk on the NHL trade market? What about the New York Rangers, who continue their search for a middle-six forward?. DeBrusk is once again a hot name on the NHL trade market after...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Haggs: Boston Bruins Break-Up With DeBrusk Was Inevitable |BHN+

BRIGHTON, Mass – It would appear things are finally coming to a head with Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk after what’s become a frustrating last few years in Boston. Jake DeBrusk’s agent Rick Valette has confirmed that the Bruins and DeBrusk’s camp are working toward a trade that would give him a fresh start somewhere after disappointing play once again landed him in Bruce Cassidy’s doghouse over the weekend. Partner-in-crime Jimmy Murphy has been all over this for weeks wondering last week if the Bruins could potentially cook up a DeBrusk-for-Ryan Strome deal with the Rangers given New York had interest in the skilled left winger a couple of years ago.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Marchand, Canadiens Fallout, Kane Trade Rumors

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand didn’t end anyone’s season like P.K. Subban did but unlike Subban, Marchand will have a hearing for his borderline slew foot on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The Providence Bruins suffer a COVID outbreak. The fallout from the Montreal Canadiens front office purge continues. Are...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks Should Avoid Jake DeBrusk

The Vancouver Canucks have been the subject of trade rumours almost all season thanks to their spiral to the bottom of the NHL standings. They are on a modest two-game winning streak after wins against the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators but considering they are a combined 10-31-3, that’s not much of an accomplishment. So the winds of change have not died down by any means.
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings rumors: Could Jake DeBrusk be a trade target?

The Detroit Red Wings may not be actively looking to make a move, but with Steve Yzerman steering the ship as the team’s general manager, anything is possible. There’s no telling when a move could unfold and the Red Wings could get active. That’s why when Jack Eichel was on...
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Up to 12 teams interested in Bruins DeBrusk, Patrick Roy wants Habs job, and will COVID cause another shutdown?

Jake DeBrusk may only have three goals and six points in 18 games this season. However, that isn’t stopping a bunch of teams from being interested in acquiring his services. A former first round pick in the 2015 Draft, he has struggled since last season where he picked up 14 points in 41 games for the Bruins. After being in the NHL Rumor Mill several times the last two seasons, Jake DeBrusk has asked for a trade from the Bruins.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ News & Rumors: Julien, Kane, Marchand & More

In the latest edition of Vancouver Canucks’ News & Rumors, the organization has been doing external research on potential general manager and coach candidates. Additionally, the team has permission to approach Claude Julien as an option behind the bench. The Canucks won’t pursue Evander Kane in a trade, and lastly, the NHL has suspended Brad Marchand due to an incident in Sunday night’s game against the club.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

How much more do the Flyers need to see?

Well, folks, for the seventh game in a row, we’re here again. The Flyers, with an extra day of rest after their game against the Islanders was postponed, met the Rangers last night for what was supposed to be their best chance at easing into a difficult upcoming week, and saw themselves fall flat again, dropping this one 4-1. This game saw a couple of gut punches dealt, from falling behind under four minutes into the game, to needing to come out for the second period with more energy to get themselves back in it and then allowing a goal just 34 seconds in, to losing Joel Farabee with an apparent shoulder or collarbone injury in the first period (we’re hoping for a further update on him today after he’s evaluated, by the way). In short, the Flyers never really had it in this one, and it was another ugly game.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Ullmark Shines, Chara Fights, Bettman Denies

The Boston Bruins bounced back from a lackluster shootout loss in Vancouver Wednesday to beat the Oilers 3-2 in Edmonton on Thursday night. For the second time this season, former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara showed he can still hold his own in a fight. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Rask Brings ‘Excitement’ To Boston Bruins In Practice Return

BRIGHTON, Mass – In another step closer to an actual return to the Boston Bruins, Tuukka Rask actually practiced with the rest of the team on Monday morning at Warrior Ice Arena ahead of their three-game road trip through Western Canada. It had a bit of an optional practice feel...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jeremy Swayman Has Been Outstanding Since Don Sweeney Lit Beacon For Tuukka Rask

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — A little less than two weeks ago, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney all but confirmed that Tuukka Rask will be back on the team this year. Since then, the veteran netminder has even participated in practice with the team. Clearly, the organization is moving toward a reunion with Rask, who’s still just 34 years old and is the Bruins’ all-time leader in wins. In the long term, perhaps Rask has plenty more to give to the Bruins. In the short term, though, the addition of Rask would by necessity mean that rookie Jeremy Swayman would lose...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Game 23: Boston Bruins @ Edmonton Oilers Lines, Preview

The Boston Bruins (12-8-2, 26 pts) continue a three-game road trip in Northwest Canada as they move on to the Edmonton home (9 pm, ESPN+, NESN) of disgruntled left wing Jake DeBrusk and ready for the second and final meeting of the season with the Oilers (16-8-0, 32 points). The Bruins fell 2-1 on the shootout to Vancouver on Wednesday night in the first half of this late night back-to-back in Western Canada.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Big Canucks changes; Islanders, Flyers can’t end streaks

How cruel is it that the Flyers suffered one of their lowest moments during an eight-game losing streak against former goalie Brian Elliott?. Now, you can only sugarcoat a 7-1 loss so much. Especially when you’re desperate like the Flyers increasingly look. But Brian Elliott had to work for his spiteful loss of his former cronies. The aging backup made 38 saves to make a rough loss look even worse for Philly.
NHL

