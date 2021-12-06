ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile without driver’s license arrested after leading deputy on chase at speeds over 120 mph in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
 4 days ago

BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was led on a chase where a vehicle and police car topped out at speeds over 120 mph.

The chase took place on October 29 and ended with the arrest of a juvenile who did not have a driver’s license.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop after witnessing a traffic violation by the aforementioned vehicle.

APSO says the vehicle failed to stop and that is when the police chase took place.

The juvenile was arrested at the end of the chase.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, “During the follow up investigative process, the deputy conducted a search of the vehicle which resulted in the seizure of controlled dangerous substances.”

Further investigation led investigators to the owner of the vehicle.

Investigators determined that the owner of the vehicle was 21-year-old Tyteana Leonshae Mollere, of Paincourtville.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Mollere permitted the juvenile who was an unlicensed driver to use the vehicle without any form of adult supervision.”

Mollere was arrested on Friday, December 3 in connection with this case.

The 21-year-old is behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center facing one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles.

