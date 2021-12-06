ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Street Photography Tips & Techniques in New York City

By Daniel Hoffmann
picturecorrect.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI often think that photography enthusiasts talk too much about photographic equipment and too little about the actual photos that they take. It may also be relevant to talk about photographic equipment if you are going to buy something new, but in my opinion, once you have it just go out...

www.picturecorrect.com

Comments / 0

Related
picturecorrect.com

6 Reasons to Try Long Exposure Photography

The purchase of a nine stop neutral density filter two years ago changed my approach to landscape photography. It allowed me to take photos using shutter speeds of one minute or longer and gave me a new way of photographing the sea (I live on the coast at the bottom of New Zealand’s North Island).
PHOTOGRAPHY
Michigan Daily

New York City, thank you

“I want a window seat,” my friend Isha said. Get a grip, Isha, I thought to myself. You’re 20. I had already picked an aisle seat for myself. I’m a tall guy, I needed whatever extra room I could get, even if it was just a 90-minute journey. About a...
LIFESTYLE
makeuseof.com

9 Essential Landscape Photography Tips All Photographers Should Know

Landscape photography is one of the most popular forms of photography; almost everyone with a camera or smartphone has taken a shot of a mountain, beach, or waterfall at some point. But while this genre seems simple to master, the reality is very different. When you begin as a landscape...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

The best photography books of 2021

In colonial times, Brazil’s European settlers referred to the malarial, snake-infested jungle of the Amazon as a “green hell”. Sebastião Salgado’s superb Amazônia (Taschen) sees it as a black and white heaven, or as a paradise in the process of being lost – not closed to unworthy human beings but whittled away by farmers and churned up by mining. Salgado mythologises the landscapes he photographs, and his documentation of six years in the Amazon looks like a reprise of the first week in Genesis. As drenching rainstorms retreat from the steaming, apparently molten earth, dry land solidifies; tribal people clamber out of the river and begin to increase and multiply; the creator’s covenant with his biodiverse creation is renewed by a rainbow that arches over the mountains.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscape Photography#New York City#Street Photographers#Nikon#Iso#Remote Control#Spirit Level
Fstoppers

How to Deal With Flat Light in Landscape Photography

In some genres, flat, even light can be a real boon for the photographer, but in landscape photography, it can rob a scene of the drama created by the interplay between light and shadow and the natural contrasts across the frame. That does not mean you can't create great images in flat light, though. This excellent video tutorial will show you what you need to know.
PHOTOGRAPHY
orlandomagazine.com

Holiday In New York City

Lights twinkle. The smell of roasting chestnuts permeates the cool December air. Seasonal tunes flow from every store, subway and street corner. There’s a palpable feeling of excitement as the holidays approach. It’s the merriest time of year in New York City when the whole town takes on a festive glow with timeless traditions and festivities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Photographer Marco Glaviano Talks NFTs and Fashion Photography

Click here to read the full article. Photographer and architect Marco Glaviano has dipped into his past to create his first NFTs. In an interview from St. Barths, where he resides for part of the year, Glaviano discussed how technology is fueling creativity, the not-so-interesting state of fashion photography and upcoming projects.More from WWDInside The Uniqlo Rivoli Flagship StoreThe Most Iconic MTV VMAs Looks of All TimeInside Jackie Nickerson's 'Field Test' Exhibit at Jack Shainman Gallery Last week the lensman dropped his five unique and single-edition NFTs featuring Cindy Crawford, Paulina Porizkova and Iman, as well as Instagrammer Alexis Ren (who has...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Investopedia

The New York City Recovery Index: November 22

Editor's note: Below you'll find the week 66 release of the NYC Recovery Index, originally published November 23, 2021. Visit the NYC Recovery index homepage for the latest data. New York City’s economic recovery index made slight progress, rising to notch an overall score of 81 as of Nov. 13....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Fstoppers

Photography Gift Ideas for Under $100

With Christmas lurking over the hill like a bright red flashing pickpocket, it's time to start figuring out what to buy your loved ones. If they are a photographer, here are some ideas that won't bankrupt you. There are few things I find more irritating than needing to get someone...
PHOTOGRAPHY
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Meet Long Branch 'Everyday Heroes' in the city's new COVID photography exhibit

LONG BRANCH - They're everyday city people. Baker. Nurse. Child in a park. They're everyday city leaders. Coach. Mayor. Councilman. Superintendent. They all have one thing in common. They helped the city in the fight against COVID-19. Together, they make up a new art exhibit titled "Everyday Heroes," by photographer...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
pace.edu

From Paris to New York City

The COVID-19 pandemic changed Maud-Amelie's original plans of studying abroad in Australia. She decided to attend Pace and this Fall she is one of the 120 exchange students hailing from France, Norway, and Portugal. The students are participating in a custom program offered by Lubin's Center for Global Business Programs. Studying in New York City has always been a dream of Maud-Amelie’s. We talked to her about her time at Pace and how the relationships she has been building here have impacted her studies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

The Omicron variant spreads to New York City

NEW YORK -(77WABC)- The inevitable has now become reality. As of Thursday, the COVID 19 omicron variant has officially arrived in New York City, with one confirmed case on Long Island. Mayor de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul releasing the updated information. One case in Brooklyn, two in Queens, one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Digital Camera World

Results are in for 5th International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Congratulations are in order for International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2021 winner, Fabio Mirulla. The Italian photographer entered into the Black & White Category out-ranking over 1,500 images submitted across 9 different categories, by 415 wedding photographers originating from 58 countries across the globe. His cleverly composed and light-hearted...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Camera World

Red-Billed Oxpecker on buffalo wins annual birding photography contest

The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers (SINWP) has announced the winners of the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2021, which, now in its fourth year, is run in aid of the charity RSPB. This year saw over 1,700 photographs entered from around the globe, and the images...
ANIMALS
Grand Island Independent

Studio K show to feature works by nature photographer Rick Rasmussen

Works by central Nebraska nature photographer Rick Rasmussen will be on display at the Studio K Art Gallery through the end of December. A First Friday opening reception is planned for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the gallery, 112 W. Third. As a nature and wildlife photographer,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

The Secret That Makes You a Better Photographer

It is not difficult to get an okay shot as an advanced photographer. The problem is not seeing the things that would bring your photography even up to a world-class level. What if I would tell you that there exists a tiny subgenre in photography that makes not only most of the things you have to improve visible for you but also makes you a better photographer in all genres of photography?
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

How to Be Original With Your Photography

In some sense, it is harder than ever to be a photographer producing truly original work. The world is absolutely inundated with images, and creating something that stands apart from the pack is quite the challenge. So, how can we be original with our images? This excellent video essay discusses the topic and offers some good insight.
PHOTOGRAPHY
aithority.com

Outreach Opens New York City Office

The sales engagement and intelligence company continues its rapid growth in North America as it opens its doors in New York City. Outreach, the sales engagement and intelligence platform helping businesses achieve predictable, efficient growth, announced the opening of its New York City office. Located in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan, the company plans to hire more team members to support the growing presence of 35 already in the tri-state area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy