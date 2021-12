The annual Hurricane Baptist Church Bible Conference will begin December 12-15 as this marks 59 years of the event that began in 1962 with the late Bro. Gerald Jones as the founder. A look back at the history has the first conference held at the Hurricane High School Auditorium as the church was undergoing renovations as central heat/air was being installed. Personal homes were volunteered to house the visiting clergy as many lasting friendships were made during these years. Now some on-site lodging is available for the preachers. Call Bro. Philip Brock for additional information at 662-489-1481.

