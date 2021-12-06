Report: DeMar DeRozan placed in league's health and safety protocol

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Just hours after being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, DeMar DeRozan finds himself on the shelf.

First reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, DeRozan was placed in there league’s health and safety protocol and could miss several games.

DeRozan joins teammate Javonte Green in the protocol while Coby White is out after testing positive with COVID last week.

The Bulls (16-8) are currently second in the Eastern Conference with DeRozan having a career year in his first season in Chicago alongside Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.

To avoid missing several games, DeRozan will need to show two consecutive negative PCR tests within 24 hours.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates on DeRozan’s status going forward.