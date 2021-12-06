ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mulaney And Other Comics' Work Removed From Spotify After They Demanded Better Compensation

Cover picture for the articleTiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and even Robin Wiliams's catalog have been altered on the popular streaming app. After Spoken Giants, a worldwide rights administration...

Rolling Stone

Comedy Albums by John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt Removed From Spotify Amid Royalties Battle

Comedy albums by John Mulaney, Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart and more were removed from Spotify over the past week after the streaming service reached an impasse with a licensing company seeking better royalties for comedians and spoken word artists. The aforementioned comedians and dozens more — like Mike Birbiglia, Jim Gaffigan, Larry the Cable Guy, as well as the estates of Bob Hope, Don Rickles and Lucille Ball — are members of Spoken Giants, a creator’s right group “dedicated to nurturing and maintaining relationships with comedians, podcast authors, speech writers, and other spoken word creators,” their mission statement says. Spoken Giants...
MUSIC
stockxpo.com

Spotify Removes Some Comedians’ Work From Streaming Service

Spotify Technology SA has removed the work of hundreds of comedians, including John Mulaney, Jim Gaffigan and Kevin Hart, amid a new fight over royalty payments. Tiffany Haddish, Mike Birbiglia and a host of other popular acts have joined a group of entertainers trying to get paid a royalty on a copyright for jokes they wrote when they are played on radio and digital service providers like Spotify, SiriusXM, Pandora and YouTube.
CELEBRITIES
EDMTunes

Spotify Quietly Removes Car View Feature

Picture the scenario: you’re driving, and you want to switch playlists on Spotify. You have an intuitive knowledge of where the buttons are. However, when you swipe open your phone in the corner of your eye, you notice that the entire screen has switched to Car View on its own. None of the buttons are where you knew them to be before. And you are now limited to some oversized oversimplified child’s version that is supposedly going to make it easier. But actually, it just sucks if you are trying to select tracks.
CELL PHONES
thecalifornianpaper.com

It’s been a crazy year for comedian John Mulaney

John Mulaney’s relevance in the news lately has been evident, with his name stretching headlines of articles and websites for what seems like longer than a year. You may have seen his standup specials on Netflix, his appearances on SNL, or even heard his voice in shows like “Big Mouth” and movies like “Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse”.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Spotify Yanks Several Comedians' Albums After Impasse Over Royalties

Multiple comedians now have way less comedy albums on Spotify than they did last month -- all because the streaming giant doesn't wanna fork over extra royalties they're asking for. Spotify yanked several albums from dozens of high-profile comedians -- including folks like Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, Tiffany Haddish, among...
MUSIC
wnypapers.com

Comedian John Mulaney brings 'From Scratch' tour to KeyBank Center

Emmy Award-winning stand-up comedian and writer John Mulaney will bring his “From Scratch” tour to KeyBank Center on Saturday, June 11, 2022. All local health and safety guidelines will be followed at this event. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at keybankcenter.com and johnmulaney.com. Mulaney is widely known for his...
CELEBRITIES
smarteranalyst.com

Spotify Removes Comedians Work Amid Royalty Dispute

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Audio streaming subscription service Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) has removed the work of several comedians over royalties and copyright disputes, The Wall Street Journal said. The artists are part of a global rights administration group, Spoken Giants, which was established in 2019. Shares closed at $228.80 on December 3.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Netflix Is a Joke Festival Lines Up John Mulaney, Pete Davidson, and More

Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, the “Avengers, assemble!” of the comedy world, is happening in Los Angeles from April 28 to May 8, 2022. Canceled last year due to the pandemic, the festival is returning in full force, with more than 130 artists performing across more than 25 venues. Amid controversy surrounding The Closer, Dave Chappelle is set to make an appearance, and he’s bringing friends. John Mulaney, who just announced that (on top of becoming a father) he’s going on tour in 2022, returns to stand-up with his new show “From Scratch.” The roster also includes Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Pete Davidson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Brad Pitt, Tori Spelling, John Mulaney and More!

BRAD PITT FILM REVS BIDDING WAR: Hollywood has sparked a bidding war over a project with Brad Pitt starring, Jerry Bruckheimer producing, Ehren Kruger writing and Joseph Kosinski directing. Offers from Paramount, MGM, Sony and Universal as well as streamers Netflix, Apple and Amazon have poured in, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story focuses on racing, and British racing phenom Lewis Hamilton is also involved.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Exclusive: Comedian Lewis Black Wants Spotify to Remove His Grammy-Nominated Album Amid Comedy Royalties Battle

Comedian Lewis Black has called for Spotify to remove his work from the platform until his fellow comics’ full catalogs are restored to the streaming service. Black’s request comes in the wake of Spotify pulling down hundreds of comedy albums on Nov. 24 amid an ongoing dispute with publishing-rights company Spoken Giants —which has also been joined by its contemporary Word Collections in the fight—over whether comedians deserve royalties on their written work rather than just the audio of their performances.
CELEBRITIES
thewarriorwire.org

John Mulaney’s New in Town!

Comedian John Mulaney is taking center stage at the Coca-Cola Roxy center this week on his latest tour. Mulaney started his career as a writer for Saturday Night Live and has been steering through his rise to fame ever since. This tour’s title, “From Scratch,” reflects on the falters in his rise due to his battle with drug abuse and consequently him starting anew on the comedy scene.
ATLANTA, GA
newscentermaine.com

John Mulaney coming to Portland in March 2022

PORTLAND, Maine — Comedian John Mulaney will spend a night in Portland in March during his "From Scratch" tour. The former "Saturday Night Live" writer will stop at Portland's Cross Insurance Arena on Mar. 18, 2022. According to Ticketmaster, this is a phone-free event. All attendees will put their phones...
PORTLAND, ME

