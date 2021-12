Did you know that when Santa delivered surprises to children on Sanibel in the past, he probably used a mule to help him? At the Sanibel Historical Village, we know that mules were able to survive the mosquitoes better than other work animals. So, wanting to keep Rudolph and the other reindeer safe, Santa probably used a local mule – a “Yule Mule” – while spending Christmas Eve on Sanibel. This holiday sticker shows what Santa might have looked like on that festive night.

