If you are facing slow Ethernet speed on Windows 11/10, we have a few solutions that can fix the issue in this guide. Internet is needed for almost everything these days. It is inseparable from our way of living. A bad or slow internet speed is a deal-breaker that disturbs the flow of our day. Nowadays, all the latest PCs are coming without an ethernet port. Some PCs still have them and if you are one of them and experiencing slow Ethernet speeds on Windows 11/10, here we have fixes for you.

