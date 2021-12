For 16 years the southeast corner of of Main Street and 5th Street in Windsor was home to Okole Maluna. A new venture in the spot is trading 'Aloha' for 'Hola.'. Okole Maluna closed up in late 2020, after many years of serving and entertaining the Northern Colorado area since 2004. Not just a favorite of Windsorites, many folks drove from Loveland, Fort Collins, etc, to dine there. I have friends that are also from Hawaii and they used to love coming from northwest Fort Collins for some Okole. The owners will hopefully be opening another restaurant, soon; fingers crossed.

WINDSOR, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO