Devils on Horseback recipe brings the jalapeno heat: Try it for game day

With twelve cozy culinary mysteries down the hatch (sorry, couldn’t help myself), I realize I am very accustomed to understanding my characters through what and how they eat. The main character in my Key West foodie mysteries, Hayley Snow, is a food critic. Her mother, Janet, is a caterer. Both women are excellent cooks who love to entertain. As Hayley Snow said in Killer Takeout: “Food is a major deal in my family—life-sustaining, of course. But it also provides clues to the cook’s inner life, like a psychologist’s inkblot test. According to my mother, and her mother before her, the menu that the hostess selects always, always sends a message to the guests.” Along with the psychological insights food offers, many suspects and clues are dissected over a meal at one of their kitchen tables. They both marvel over how it might be possible that a person doesn’t care what they eat. And more than once, food has been the delivery method for the murder. (Poisoned key lime pie, anyone?)

