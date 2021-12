Trying to get space in a quarantine hotel felt like trying to get Glastonbury tickets. But instead of standing in a field watching Jay-Z, the reward was a 10-day stay in a box room in the Radisson Blu at Heathrow Airport. And instead of taking half an hour for the tickets to sell out, it took three hours of refreshing till availability came up. When we eventually did get our room booked we celebrated as if we had got Glastonbury tickets. The fact that we were celebrating shelling out nearly £4,000 to stay in a hotel against our will should be all you need to know about how stressful the experience was.

