ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Find The Best Pediatric For Your Baby

wikifeedz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your delivery is just 2-3 months away, it’s time you start looking for a good pediatrician for your child. A pediatrician’s clinic is a place where you’ll frequently visit after you have the baby. So, you must choose the best baby doctor for your newborn. For first-time parents,...

wikifeedz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

How to Find the Right Therapist for Your Child

Since the pandemic's onset, I have been keeping a watchful eye on all three of my children. Parenting with all of its usual responsibilities is a significant job but keeping an extra eye on my children's well-being feels, at times, overwhelming. Was that tantrum typical? Is my child spending too much time alone? Is my child just cranky or is it something more?
KIDS
BabyCenter Blog

Best baby snowsuits

BabyCenter selects products based on the research of our editors and the wisdom of parents in the BabyCenter Community. Learn more about our review process here. We may earn a commission from shopping links. Just because the mercury dips doesn’t mean you and your baby should go into full-on hibernation...
APPAREL
BBC

Rescue dog weighing 60kg finds 'wonderful' home

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) and measuring 6ft (1.8m) tall when stood on his hind legs has found a home after almost two years in kennels. Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020 in Manchester and, since then, potential adopters have been put off by his size.
PETS
Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Doctor#Insurance#Online Reviews#Angel Kids Pediatrics#Fl Start
momjunction.com

10 Best Moses Basket Bassinets For Babies In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. When you have a newborn, you want them near you at all...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
newfolks.com

The best baby toothbrushes for your little one’s tender gums

As your little one grows up, regular brushing becomes an important part of their daily routine. Research shows that consistent oral hygiene can avoid critical health-related problems like diabetes and cardiovascular disease. You can give your children the best start by introducing oral care while helping to soothe their sore little gums.
DIABETES
csufresno.edu

Finding The Best School For You

Perhaps one of the most challenging choices that anyone can be met with is searching for the best university or curriculum. One way to get a broad brush understanding of relative college positions is to research US college rankings data. That is just one factor to take into making the decision on what is the best school for you. Everyone is different, and what works for the masses doesn’t mean that it will be the best for an individual that requires something a little more hands on or specific. So let’s reframe the mind and figure out what university you belong to, by asking a few basic questions that don’t have anything to do with the curriculum or the rankings of the school.
COLLEGES
Fatherly

This Miku Baby Monitor Gives Real-Time Feedback on Your Baby

With Black Friday bleeding into Cyber Monday, it’s not hard to find savings on kitchen equipment, toys, and tech. But if there is one area you might want to spoil yourself, or another new parent, it’s baby gear that makes your life easier. At the top of that list is probably a baby monitor. It’s a piece of baby gear that can make parenting less stressful and gives you some peace of mind.
ELECTRONICS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

CareMount Doctor Answers Your Pediatric COVID Vaccine Questions

With the COVID-19 numbers spiking across New York State and the Hudson Valley and new strands like Omicron making the rounds, getting vaccinated is more important than ever. When it comes to getting children vaccinated, it's obviously a hot button issue. We decided to reach out to Doctor Jessica Sohni of CareMount Pediatrics to breakdown the real facts and safety behind getting your children vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
FROM HEART

When my wife travels on business, she doesn’t allow me to take a bath

My wife and I have been married for 5 years and we are still very close. My job is relatively stable, but the amount of money I make is relatively fixed. My wife works in a famous company, doing sales. She travels for a few days every month, and she makes more money than me.
besthealthmag.ca

Help Support Your Immune System, Baby!

Winter is coming, and you know what that means: The cold season is upon us. That means we all have to put in a little extra effort to support our immune systems and stay healthy and resilient throughout the season to make the most of all that skating and skiing…okay, and movie watching!
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy