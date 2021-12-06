ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Qantas expects to reach 115% of pre-COVID domestic capacity levels by April

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd expects to reach more than 115% of pre-COVID domestic capacity levels by April as Australian state borders open, Chief Executive Alan Joyce said on Tuesday. “Domestically we are seeing huge demand when borders open,” he said at a CAPA...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Royal Caribbean Stock Remains 36% Below Pre-Covid Levels. Should You Buy?

Royal Caribbean stock (NYSE: RCL), the second-largest cruise line operator, has seen its stock trail the market this year rising by just about 7% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which remains up by around 27%. While the company resumed its cruises in June after over a year of essentially being shut down, the recovery has been limited somewhat by a surge in the U.S. Covid cases through the summer and recent concerns surrounding the apparently more infectious new omicron strain of the coronavirus.
newschain

Services sector reaches pre-pandemic levels despite GDP slowdown

The UK’s all-important services sector has finally bounced back to where it was nearly two years ago before the pandemic hit, an official estimate has shown. While the rate of economic growth slowed down in October, the services sector, which includes everything from restaurants to accountants, managed to reach its February 2020 levels again for the first time.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Joyce
businesstraveller.com

American Airlines cancels and amends some routes for 2022

American Airlines has cancelled some routes for next year and amended others, and this time it’s not a result of the pandemic. Instead it’s because plane manufacturer Boeing inability to deliver enough B787s for American to honour its 2022 schedule commitments. American had expected Boeing to provide it...
Interesting Engineering

American Airlines Is Cutting Flights After Boeing Missed a Major 787 Delivery Deadline

Looks like more headaches for Boeing. American Airlines announced Thursday that Boeing’s failure to deliver more than a dozen 787 Dreamliners forced it to cancel flights scheduled for summer 2022, The New York Times reported. The announcement follows a fitful year for the 787 program, including mistakes by suppliers and the discovery of serious defects that prompted an investigation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Only 1 Left: Airbus Delivers The Penultimate A380

As we edge ever closer to the end of an era, Airbus has delivered its penultimate A380 of the program. Today, the aircraft left Hamburg en route to its new owner in Dubai: Emirates. The last ever new A380 is expected to follow next week. The Airbus A380 is a...
9NEWS

Hotels are expected to fill jobs in 2022, but still may not reach pre-pandemic levels

COLORADO, USA — Holiday cheer is filling the lobby of the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa in downtown Denver, and so are guests. "This is our busiest time at the Brown Palace," General Manager Nick Moschetti said. "I mean, we've got holiday tea, which thousands of guests enjoy every year, and we're in full swing of that. It's also the time of year where we have holiday parties, company parties. There's still weddings happening. So yes, this is a very busy time for the hotel."
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qantas Airways#Covid#Capa#Reuters#Qantas Airways Ltd#Australian#A380
AFAR

How to Get a COVID Test for International Travel

COVID tests are the must-have travel item of the pandemic. A negative COVID test continues to be a requirement to travel the world—including for entry into the United States. Here’s how to get the right test when you need it. The need for COVID testing doesn’t appear to...
TRAVEL
KTLA

Holiday travel expected to reach near pre-pandemic volumes: TSA

The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that its expects high travel volumes during the upcoming holidays, even reaching near pre-pandemic levels. The agency screened just under 21 million travelers during the 10-day Thanksgiving holiday period, and anticipates a continued increase in demand into December, the TSA said in a news release. “We see a strengthening […]
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
740thefan.com

Austria allows broad lifting of lockdown, but many provinces hold off

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria will let a wide range of businesses, from non-essential shops to theatres and restaurants, reopen when its COVID-19 lockdown ends on Sunday, the government said on Wednesday, but many provinces plan to ease restrictions more cautiously. The list of businesses that can reopen from Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Crain's Cleveland Business

Travel like it's 2019: U.S. air traffic nears pre-COVID levels

Americans planning for travel during the December holidays should brace for an approximation of normality: airports teeming with passengers, just the way they were before the arrival of COVID-19. "We see a strengthening in the airline travel industry toward pre-pandemic levels," Transportation Security Administration chief David Pekoske said in a...
TRAVEL
AFP

American Airlines trims 2022 flights due to Boeing delays

Citing delivery delays of a top-selling Boeing jet, American Airlines said Thursday it was scaling back its international flight schedule for 2022. The major US carrier is still waiting for the new Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered and will not resume flying routes in the summer of 2022 as previously planned, including to Edinburgh, Scotland and Shannon, Ireland, according to a securities filing. "This weekend we will load our summer 2022 long-haul schedule, but it will not have the growth we initially expected," American Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja said in a letter to employees. "Boeing continues to be unable to deliver the 787s we have on order, including as many as 13 aircraft that were slated to be in our fleet by this winter," the executive said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTSA

Southwest Airlines unveils new non-stop service at SAT

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Southwest Airlines announced today that travelers flying out of San Antonio have a new option for non-stop service. The new service to Oklahoma City will begin on April 25. Passengers will have the option to fly out of the San Antonio International Airport on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy