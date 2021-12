This Thanksgiving, I'm grateful for a sign in my neighborhood that's no longer there. I was reminded of the sign this month, when - just for a week - it returned. Six months after the huge Black Lives Matter banner that had been posted on the lawn of a Silver Spring, Md., church disappeared, the sign, which last year became both a beloved neighborhood rallying point and a potent discomfort provider, reappeared. It had been months since the nation's racial reckoning had morphed from an in-your-face provocation into a deeper hearts-and-minds challenge. So Colesville Presbyterian Church had replaced the BLM banner with a simple "Welcome" sign. But I'd never forgotten how a banner whose slogan had for months given me comfort made someone else so uncomfortable that he sought to destroy it - and inspired a defender I had never have imagined to become its protector.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO