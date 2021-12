Dua Lipa is not one to shy away from bold beauty trends, but her appearance at last night’s British Fashion Awards proves that she can also rock chic, understated looks — as if there was any doubt. The singer walked the red carpet in a sleek black gown by British designer Maximilian Davis which featured a separate collar and sleeves. Her makeup, courtesy of makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, was kept quite simple to save the spotlight for the bottom eyeliner, which served as an effortlessly cool pop of color. The makeup look was complemented by her long, dark hair (styled by Luke Hersheson) which was left down in long center-parted waves, giving a touch of dark elegance to the ensuing. And on nails Lipa opted for a classic red manicure done by nail artist Michelle Humphrey.

MAKEUP ・ 8 DAYS AGO