Winners at the Danish Music Awards Jazz 2021

Jazz Blues View: Live Music Support It and It Will Grow!. A little bio on one of our fellow Jazz pianists – 81 years young Kent Gripenstraw, who is hanging up his shingle playing out, secondary to feeling like his playing is not as it once was and schlepping around music gear. Kent started playing at age 6 and has been playing music in the area for over 50 years. In the Jazz hay day when Swing was king, once you had a union card you could show up at the office and they would send you on the gig!. He got his start with Dave Callihan group, playing with Jank deCoito Tenor Band, Hogan’s Hero’s and later Sinatra-influenced vocalist Josh Feiffer. Venues included the Treefrog Tavern, the Bamboo Room, Club 14, Cheeto’s, Jacks Club, Cameron Club and California Ballroom. At age 21 he joined the Airforce Band and stayed in 20 years playing twice for JFK weeks before he was assassinated. He played in Big bands, dance bands and did a lot of solo piano gigs. Influences include Oscar Peterson, Ramsey Lewis, and Andre Previn. His day job was working for the Hershey plant for 20 years while playing nights and weekends. Kent is a seasoned player who can knock out 100 standards on the keys without a sheet of music. He may come down to the Blue Monday Party Jazz Jam Monday Dec 13th and grace us with a few of his Jazz gems with the Blue Monday Band, come out if you can!

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO