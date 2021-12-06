Natasha Denona Retro Palette

Just in time for the holidays, Color Palette is releasing its latest EP, Shooting Stars. The collection of songs—the result of a new collaboration for the local indie dream-pop band—offers an escape during a hectic time. In fact, as principal songwriter and vocalist Jay Nemeyer tells it, engineer Kyle Downes excels at giving music a “lush” and “otherworldly” quality. Those sounds shine throughout Shooting Stars, especially on “Porcelain” and “Clear Water Blue.” While these songs tackle complex topics like the fragility of life, they do so while whisking listeners away into a bright, happy place. The album also marks a greater endeavor by Color Palette to collaborate. Nemeyer and other band members Joshua Hunter, Matt Hartenau, Rogerio Naressi, and Maryjo Mattea worked closely with Downes on the EP. They also collaborated with other musicians on Color Palette songs, including Abby Sevcik of Mystery Friends and Greenland’s Mike Tasevoli. The end result of Shooting Stars combines the traditional, beautifully mixed music of Color Palette with the added benefit of outside influence. As the band continues to evolve since its 2015 founding, Nemeyer says everyone remains “buds” first. That means not only is Shooting Stars a musical present for whoever listens, Color Palette’s upcoming show at Pie Shop will also surely make you feel good this winter. Color Palette’s show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Pie Shop, 1339 H St. NE. pieshopdc.com. $12.

