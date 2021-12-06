ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natasha Denona Retro Palette

A midi-sized, must-have eyeshadow palette featuring 15 romantic burgundy and mauve shades combined with gray-browns, taupes, dusty roses, and vintage pinks. Perfect to create romantic, retro-inspired looks. See all...

NARS Mini Eyeshadow Palettes $20 Each

Hurry over to narscosmetics.com today and choose any of the mini eyeshadow palettes for $20 each using code CYBER. CYBER gets you 20% off your total if you spend under $150 and 30% off if youspend $150+!. Choose from:. Enjoy!
ColourPop Social Butterfly Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop Social Butterfly 5-Pan Pressed Powder Palette ($10.00 for 0.15 oz.) includes three matte eyeshadows and two shimmer eyeshadows in a peach-and-blue color story. There was a good amount of contrast offered between the five shades, which was nice to see. The eyeshadows were pigmented, blendable, and longer-wearing with slight fallout being present in a couple of shades.
Hindash Beautopsy Palette Swatches

I’m hoping to review this before year-end, though I have already tested it (spoiler alert: it’s nice!), but here are swatches for now!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll...
ColourPop Flight Thing Pressed Powder Shadow

ColourPop Flight Thing is a moderately warm-toned, medium mauve with a metallic finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Best of Holiday 2021. See all of this...
#Retro
NATASHA ZINKO Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Fashion brand Natasha Zinko presented their Spring Summer 2022 Collection, that was inspired by life in quarantine and receiving overload of packages. Zinko said that the box idea for collection emerged from constant packages that kept coming and the relationships between the packaging in which so many garments are transported and the humans those garments end up packaging.
Dupe Singles for the Flower Punk Palette by Kaleidos

Trying to dupe The Flower Punk Palette by Kaleidos. The shades are very unique so there aren’t any very close dupes!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and...
City Lights: Color Palette Remains “Buds” First

Just in time for the holidays, Color Palette is releasing its latest EP, Shooting Stars. The collection of songs—the result of a new collaboration for the local indie dream-pop band—offers an escape during a hectic time. In fact, as principal songwriter and vocalist Jay Nemeyer tells it, engineer Kyle Downes excels at giving music a “lush” and “otherworldly” quality. Those sounds shine throughout Shooting Stars, especially on “Porcelain” and “Clear Water Blue.” While these songs tackle complex topics like the fragility of life, they do so while whisking listeners away into a bright, happy place. The album also marks a greater endeavor by Color Palette to collaborate. Nemeyer and other band members Joshua Hunter, Matt Hartenau, Rogerio Naressi, and Maryjo Mattea worked closely with Downes on the EP. They also collaborated with other musicians on Color Palette songs, including Abby Sevcik of Mystery Friends and Greenland’s Mike Tasevoli. The end result of Shooting Stars combines the traditional, beautifully mixed music of Color Palette with the added benefit of outside influence. As the band continues to evolve since its 2015 founding, Nemeyer says everyone remains “buds” first. That means not only is Shooting Stars a musical present for whoever listens, Color Palette’s upcoming show at Pie Shop will also surely make you feel good this winter. Color Palette’s show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Pie Shop, 1339 H St. NE. pieshopdc.com. $12.
Huda Beauty Rose Quartz Palette

“The rose quartz stone represents unconditional love, emotional healing, and encourages you to accept yourself. It’s a crystal that’s super personal to me, and now more than ever, my hope is that this collection empowers everyone to recharge and realign.” —Huda Kattan. See all of this year's holiday products rated...
One of my favorite brands, Tarte Cosmetics is 30% off sitewide

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Tarte Cosmetics' Black Friday deal is a huge one. Using the code CYBERSZN, you can get 30% off sitewide and 50% off holiday steals until Nov. 28.
Roses are More than Red 20.0 | ColourPop Orchid You Not

This is an eye look is inspired by ColourPop Smoke ‘n’ Roses 30-Pan Shadow Palette ($34.00 for 0.92 oz.) and features these shades: Pretty One, Buddies, Nuh Uh, and Rebloom. My look ideas are centered around a “quad” of four shades with the expectation that you’ll incorporate brow bone and transition shades that work for your coloring.
Concrete Jungle

“Neutral palette with a pop of blue” but with a twist! Gold mustards, cool blues and steel grays and silvers make up an eclectic mix of colors that represent both the warmth and coldness of city life. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus,...
Gucci Julie Blush & My Cousin Rachel Brilliant Glow Care Lipsticks Review & Swatches

Gucci Beauty Julie Blush (215) Brilliant Glow Care Lipstick ($42.00 for 0.06 oz.) is a medium coral with moderate, warm undertones–not too pink, not too orange–paired with a glossy finish. It had sheer to semi-sheer pigmentation that applied comfortably across my lips in a fluid motion as the texture was lightweight, smooth, and gel-like, so it had good glide but not too much slip. It stayed on nicely for three hours and felt hydrating over time.
Peace on Earth Ft. Sydney Grace Eyeshadows

Here’s a holiday/new year-inspired color story featuring Sydney Grace Eyeshadows!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Byredo Fetes Noires Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Byredo Fetes Noires 5 Colours Eyeshadow Palette ($70.00 for 0.28 oz.) is all about black eyeshadow with five takes on it–though the lightest shade is more of a dirty sage green or antique pewter kind of color. It’s not for someone who wants anything but darker, smoky black eyeshadows, though, but I don’t think that it was done at the highest level of quality as a few shades had issues.
Re-jeweled Ft. Sydney Grace X Temptalia

Here’s a re-tooling for the holiday season featuring the Sydney Grace x Temptalia palettes!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take...
Best Urban Decay eyeshadow palette

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Urban Decay eyeshadow palettes had a major moment in 2013, when just about every beauty YouTuber owned the brand’s Naked palette. And while the Naked palette was discontinued in 2018, Urban Decay still has a wide range of eyeshadow palettes for the makeup enthusiast.
Peachy Shimmer for Family Dinner

ELF cream blush (Soft Peach - discontinued?) on cheeks, nose, hairline. Lip gloss is actually what I wore for my wedding, made for the makeup artist, and is so out of date I should not be wearing it. 😅. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of...
This Week in Dupes, Vol. 172

Check out dupes for most wanted products between November 30th and December 06th. These are products added to readers' wish lists most frequently. If you added it to your wish list, you can check your wish list against your vanity for dupes you may already own. See all of this...
Milk Makeup Fly Bionic Blush Review & Swatches

Milk Makeup Fly Bionic Liquid Blush ($20.00 for 0.27 oz.) is a bright, vivid coral-red with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. It didn’t seem to dry down that quickly when I initially swatched it, but when I actually applied and blended it out on my cheeks, it had much more of a matte dry down that ended up being pretty transfer-resistant.
Mature Makeup Application Tips With Kiss N’ Makeup

Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup visited with Studio 512 about tips and tricks to look your best, into your golden years. “Less is better! Too much make can be aging. Think light, bright and/or soft. Brighten your skin with soft highlighting products to create a luminous look. This also includes a shimmery eyeshadow or lip gloss. That’s right: shimmer is your friend! This isn’t the hard glitter of the 90s/00s. Soft iridescence is what you want to look for in the store.
