Aerospace & Defense

Qantas expects to reach 115% of pre-COVID domestic capacity levels by April

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd expects to reach more than 115% of pre-COVID domestic capacity levels by April as Australian state borders open, Chief Executive Alan Joyce said on Tuesday. “Domestically we are seeing huge demand when borders open,” he said at a CAPA...

Interesting Engineering

American Airlines Is Cutting Flights After Boeing Missed a Major 787 Delivery Deadline

Looks like more headaches for Boeing. American Airlines announced Thursday that Boeing’s failure to deliver more than a dozen 787 Dreamliners forced it to cancel flights scheduled for summer 2022, The New York Times reported. The announcement follows a fitful year for the 787 program, including mistakes by suppliers and the discovery of serious defects that prompted an investigation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFAR

How to Get a COVID Test for International Travel

COVID tests are the must-have travel item of the pandemic. A negative COVID test continues to be a requirement to travel the world—including for entry into the United States. Here’s how to get the right test when you need it. The need for COVID testing doesn’t appear to...
TRAVEL
Alan Joyce
American Airlines cancels and amends some routes for 2022

American Airlines has cancelled some routes for next year and amended others, and this time it’s not a result of the pandemic. Instead it’s because plane manufacturer Boeing inability to deliver enough B787s for American to honour its 2022 schedule commitments. American had expected Boeing to provide it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Australia treasurer calls for easing Covid curbs despite rising cases

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australia must loosen COVID-19 restrictions to bolster its economic recovery, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Saturday, even as daily infections rose to a six-week high. “States need to keep calm and carry on. And not overreact to the Omicron variant,” Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne.
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Only 1 Left: Airbus Delivers The Penultimate A380

As we edge ever closer to the end of an era, Airbus has delivered its penultimate A380 of the program. Today, the aircraft left Hamburg en route to its new owner in Dubai: Emirates. The last ever new A380 is expected to follow next week. The Airbus A380 is a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
England could face Omicron wave without further restrictions- report

LONDON (Reuters) – England could face a wave of COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant leading to as many as 75,000 deaths by the end of April if no new control measures are brought in, according to modelling research published on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Southwest Airlines unveils new non-stop service at SAT

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Southwest Airlines announced today that travelers flying out of San Antonio have a new option for non-stop service. The new service to Oklahoma City will begin on April 25. Passengers will have the option to fly out of the San Antonio International Airport on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Is Cutting These Flights for the Next Two Months

As the busy holiday season continues, travelers in the U.S. are getting back to the skies after a major dip in air travel during the height of the COVID pandemic. More than two million people traveled through airports the weekend before Thanksgiving, and more than one million are still traveling now—an increase from the 500,000 to 800,000 travelers seen during this time last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But heightened demand is happening alongside flight cancellations and cuts. United Airlines, Frontier, and American Airlines have all announced in recent months that they would be dropping flights next year. And now, Delta Air Lines is making some cancellations as well. Read on to find out what flights are being cut by this carrier for the next two months.
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Services sector reaches pre-pandemic levels despite GDP slowdown

The UK’s all-important services sector has finally bounced back to where it was nearly two years ago before the pandemic hit, an official estimate has shown. While the rate of economic growth slowed down in October, the services sector, which includes everything from restaurants to accountants, managed to reach its February 2020 levels again for the first time.
BUSINESS
Sydney
Coronavirus
Royal Caribbean Stock Remains 36% Below Pre-Covid Levels. Should You Buy?

Royal Caribbean stock (NYSE: RCL), the second-largest cruise line operator, has seen its stock trail the market this year rising by just about 7% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which remains up by around 27%. While the company resumed its cruises in June after over a year of essentially being shut down, the recovery has been limited somewhat by a surge in the U.S. Covid cases through the summer and recent concerns surrounding the apparently more infectious new omicron strain of the coronavirus.
MARKETS
American Airlines trims 2022 flights due to Boeing delays

Citing delivery delays of a top-selling Boeing jet, American Airlines said Thursday it was scaling back its international flight schedule for 2022. The major US carrier is still waiting for the new Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered and will not resume flying routes in the summer of 2022 as previously planned, including to Edinburgh, Scotland and Shannon, Ireland, according to a securities filing. "This weekend we will load our summer 2022 long-haul schedule, but it will not have the growth we initially expected," American Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja said in a letter to employees. "Boeing continues to be unable to deliver the 787s we have on order, including as many as 13 aircraft that were slated to be in our fleet by this winter," the executive said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hotels are expected to fill jobs in 2022, but still may not reach pre-pandemic levels

COLORADO, USA — Holiday cheer is filling the lobby of the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa in downtown Denver, and so are guests. "This is our busiest time at the Brown Palace," General Manager Nick Moschetti said. "I mean, we've got holiday tea, which thousands of guests enjoy every year, and we're in full swing of that. It's also the time of year where we have holiday parties, company parties. There's still weddings happening. So yes, this is a very busy time for the hotel."
DENVER, CO
Southwest expects improvement in operating revenue growth as travel recovers

(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines is expecting an improvement in its fourth-quarter operating revenue growth as travel rebounds on easing restrictions and higher vaccination rates. The airline expects operating revenue to be down 10-15%, compared with its previous forecast of a 15-25% fall. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing...
TRAVEL

