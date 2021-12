While the Heisman Trophy race may have gotten it wrong in the four finalists this week, a number of outlets did get it right in naming Michigan State Spartans star running back Kenneth Walker III to numerous All-American or All-Big Ten honors. ESPN named Walker to the outlet’s All-American team, The Athletic named him a first-team All-American, and the Associated Press named Walker the Big Ten Newcomer of the Year, as well as the Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO