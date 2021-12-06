ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All American season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Prom Night’

 4 days ago

Next week on All American season 4 episode 7, you will have the chance to see the last episode of 2021. Luckily, the show is going out (for at least the next couple of months) with one of the biggest bangs possible. Prom is one of those events that...

The Voice 21: Are Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten the favorites?

Technically, we know that there are still two rounds of performances left on The Voice 21, but do we know already the top two? At the moment it feels obvious, though this may be where we start to get ourselves into some trouble. The first thing we should note here...
TV & VIDEOS
Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and is Owen Hunt dead?

Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy following next week’s season 18 episode 9? Could Owen Hunt actually die? Based on the new promo released by ABC, there is a reason to be very much afraid. Based on said promo, it appears as though Owen’s driver has a heart...
TV SERIES
Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 spoilers: Another family secret?

Next week on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9, you’re going to see a big story ahead in “Firewall.” After all, it’s the last episode of the calendar year! There is plenty more to come in 2022, but you’ll have to wait a while in order to see some of that.
TV SERIES
9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 return date hopes over at Fox

Following tonight’s big episode, are you interested in learning the 9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 return date over at Fox? Within this piece, we’ll tell you what we know for now. Here’s the first thing worth noting: Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting for a long time to see Angela...
TV SERIES
Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8 spoilers: Christmas episode details!

Want to get some more insight on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8? As you may have heard already, this is going to be a Christmas episode! The title here is “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” and you will see some happy, seasonal moments through — but also drama. Remember that this is Grey’s Anatomy that we’re talking about here! If there was no drama, we’d seriously question what sort of show we’re watching in the first place.
TV & VIDEOS
The Bachelorette episode 8 spoilers: Michelle Young’s Men Tell All!

As you prepare for The Bachelorette episode 8 on ABC, what can you expect to see? Well, for starters, Michelle Young’s guys could be speaking out!. The Men Tell All is an annual tradition for this show; it is stuffed full of drama every single year, mostly because you have people with an ax to grind. Some of them are heartbroken, whereas some other ones are interested in getting TV time or getting to be on Bachelor in Paradise down the road. We also had a number of divisive personalities throughout this season, and that includes recent boots like Chris S. and Martin. We’ll have to wait and see what sort of specific events happen during the special, but we feel already like things are going to off the rails a couple of times.
TV SHOWS
Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Where is Monet?

On the surface, there are a number of interesting things about Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 3. Where do we begin here? Well, the title for this episode is “The Greater Good,” and that alone gives you a good sense of where things could be going. We think that moral ambiguity will continue to play a key part in the story, and that’s to go along with the philosophical discussions that happen at school.
TV SERIES
9-1-1 season 5 episode 10 (fall finale) spoilers: An emotional Christmas

Before we get into anything else with 9-1-1 season 5 episode 10, let’s start out by noting this: It’s the fall finale. It also happens to be a Christmas episode. Will the combination of these two things cause some problems for writers? We’d think so for a couple of reasons. For starters, the holiday season is often one filled with laughter and joy; on the flip side, a significant chunk of this series revolves around life-or-death situations. Where do you reconcile the two? You also want to make this episode reasonably timeless (for future Christmases) while also not ignoring what’s been set up for most of the season.
TV SERIES
Riverdale season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Sabrina Spellman’s big showcase!

Let’s face it: Riverdale season 6 episode 4 is an installment people have been looking forward to seeing for quite some time — and for good reason! Even before the show premiered its “Rivervale” five-part event, we learned that Kiernan Shipka was going to be appearing as Sabrina. Now, that moment is just about here.
TV SERIES
Succession season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Gerri’s line in the sand

As we prepare for Succession season 3 episode 8 this weekend on HBO, a lot of things could be coming to a head. Take, for example, the deal with Waystar Royco and Lukas Matsson’s GoJo — or, whether or not Tom is REALLY in the clear. We have some big-time suspicions over all of that.
TV SERIES
Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Will Summer impact John?

This coming Sunday you’re going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 on Paramount Network — so where will things go for John Dutton?. On this past episode of the series, we saw almost right away that Kevin Costner’s character made a surprising connection in Summer. On paper, the two almost have nothing in common — she’s an activist and he’s a powerful rancher. Yet, they were able to find some common ground as he offered to show her around the ranch. Not only that, but it seems like she’s staying around! She’s at least present in the promo for what lies ahead, and there’s at least a small chance she becomes a love interest of sorts for John.
TV SERIES
Floribama Shore season 4 episode 25 spoilers: Farewell to Athens

If you’re eager to learn more about Floribama Shore season 4 episode 25 next week, there’s a lot to dive into! Think in terms of personal milestones, the end of a vacation, and a lot of reflection. We’d say that, in general, season 4 has been one all about growth...
TV SERIES
SWAT season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Alex Russell directs ‘Safe House’

As you prepare for SWAT season 5 episode 8 on CBS next week, there are a couple different things to know about. Take, for starters, that this is the final episode of 2021, and the final one in this Friday-night timeslot. It also happens to be the TV directorial debut of cast member Alex Russell! (The photo above is a behind-the-scenes shot from this episode.) He has taken on this role for short films in the past, but never a major-network television show.
TV SERIES
Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Riverdale,’ created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and based on the well-known ‘Archie’ comics, primarily revolves around the stories of Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica, and Cheryl as they deal with the ever-present drama and danger in their personal and social lives. From eerie cults to murderous family members, this highly criticized but extremely popular teen series has got it all.
TV SERIES
Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Is the truth out there?

As we prepare for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 on Showtime next weekend, one thing is clear: There is trouble in every direction. Dexter Morgan, for the first time all season, has to be worried about his true identity being exposed in the town of Iron Lake. The title for the hour is “Too Many Tuna Sandwiches,” but we have a feeling that is the least of his concerns.
TV SERIES
The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 title spoilers: ‘Between Sleep and Awake’

Per all current accounts, The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 is going to be the first episode that airs in 2022. Also, it could be a memorable one for a wide array of reasons. So where do we start things off here? How about by getting into some more discussion about the episode’s title: “Between Sleep and Awake.”
TV SERIES
The Voice season 21 spoilers for Joshua Vacanti, Hailey Mia, top 8

As we prepare for tonight’s The Voice season 21 performance show, how about some song spoilers? Whether you are rooting for Joahua Vacanti, Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, or someone else, there’s a lot to dive into here. Will any of these songs move the needle at all entering tonight’s...
TV & VIDEOS

