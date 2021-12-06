All American season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Prom Night’

As you prepare for The Bachelorette episode 8 on ABC, what can you expect to see? Well, for starters, Michelle Young’s guys could be speaking out!. The Men Tell All is an annual tradition for this show; it is stuffed full of drama every single year, mostly because you have people with an ax to grind. Some of them are heartbroken, whereas some other ones are interested in getting TV time or getting to be on Bachelor in Paradise down the road. We also had a number of divisive personalities throughout this season, and that includes recent boots like Chris S. and Martin. We’ll have to wait and see what sort of specific events happen during the special, but we feel already like things are going to off the rails a couple of times.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO