Congratulations to all of our Athletes of the Week and thanks to Naples Rib Company for their sponsorship. Josh “Noodles” Cason, Long Beach Poly Football. Long Beach Poly’s run game was the star of the show in Saturday’s championship win, and junior Devin Samples could easily have won his third Athlete of the Week award. But sophomore Josh “Noodles” Cason had 133 yards rushing and a touchdown, and also led the team’s defense with eight tackles including two for a loss.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO