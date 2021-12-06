ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Bitcoin.com’s Crypto Casino Conducts Christmas Raffle with Cash Prizes Worth $10,000

bitcoin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin.com is all set to put casino players in the mood to celebrate Christmas with one of the biggest giveaways of the year!. Christmas festivities start early this year at our very own crypto casino, Bitcoin.com Games, as we’ve launched a brand new raffle that culminates into a draw announced on...

news.bitcoin.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiow.com

KIOW Christmas Cash Cube

The KIOW Christmas Cash Cube is brought to you by….. The winner of this contest will receive KIOW Bucks in the amount enclosed in the KIOW Christmas Cash Cube. Here are the rules for the contest. Contestants must present themselves at official KIOW Christmas Cash Cube sponsor remotes to enter...
LOTTERY
tntmagazine.com

What Are Online Casino Bonuses?

Online casino bonuses are well known amongst experienced players. They’ve been claimed in a number of different ways since online casinos first came into existence. The reasoning behind offering bonuses is primarily to attract new clientele - though some are offered to existing customers as well. This means that bonuses...
GAMBLING
thesfnews.com

A Guide To Gambling Responsibly Online

UNITED STATES—Have you recently started gambling online, but found that it can be quite addicting and want to know what you could be doing to be more responsible when gambling? Are you wanting to be as cautious as possible when gambling online and need a few tips?. Online casinos have...
GAMBLING
zycrypto.com

CryptoGames, The Soaring Crypto Casino of the Online Gaming World

If you thought that with the growing number of casinos on the internet, online gaming would turn into another mainstream source of entertainment, then let us knock your socks off with this piece. For those of you who are familiar with online gambling, the use of promising cryptocurrencies at the casinos might not sound that foreign today. The invention of cryptocurrencies has suddenly popped up to blow our minds in the past few years and we are not complaining. While some of them have proven their worth as strong contenders in the regular financial systems, others have already made their way into the entertainment industry to become currencies used for rewards or payouts. They are well established in many online casinos for amazing affordability, incredible transaction benefits. These cryptocurrencies have revealed enough potential to set a whole new standard for both the online gambling and gaming industries. That being said, with this piece we will talk about the most reliable crypto gambling website that will suit all your needs as a potential and serious gambler.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Raffle#Christmas#Casino Games#Bitcoin Com Games#Kyc#Xmas Raffle
scranton.edu

Library Raffle Offers Chance at Quarterly Prizes

Participants in the 23rd Annual 2022 Ann Moskovitz Leaves of Class Raffle, offered by The Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library at The University of Scranton, have a chance to win more than $7,000 in prizes. Raffle tickets are $25 and earn each participant four chances to win quarterly prize...
SCRANTON, PA
Liberal First

3 winners split $7,400 in cash and prizes at Christmas parade

The weather Saturday evening was perfect for this year’s Christmas parade and for three locals, the Christmas holidays were made a little brighter. Mario Muñoz, Dianne Tillson and Ed Rice were the names drawn out of the giant present box at the conclusion of the parade, ultimately earning prizes worth $7,400. The trio were the first three names drawn for the prizes, and all three expressed excitement about being drawn.
LIBERAL, KS
pensacolavoice.com

How To Save Yourself Losing From A Penny Slot Machine?

Are you tired of losing a penny slot machine game? Then, let’s learn how a penny slot machine of wildz.com works? Penny slot machines are considered one of the best ways to get started in the casino. It enables you to learn a lot by starting with the lines and instant bets. This blog offers you small tips and tricks to prevent yourself from losing a penny slot machine.
GAMBLING
FingerLakes1.com

How to win at slot machines

Any online casino player’s goal is to win. It doesn’t matter if you’re after a lot of money or just want to experience the rush of adrenaline. Many people understand how to win at card games. However, there are also ways that demonstrate how to play slot machines and have a higher chance of winning. If you completely adhere to the rules, your losses will be reduced and your winnings will be substantial.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gambling
easyreadernews.com

8 Online Casino Games That Offer the Highest Probability of Winning

In these times the gambling sphere is picking up steam across the globe. If some time ago you could barely find a place to play casino games, now there are plenty of them. There is an increasing number of people who decide to make money out of gambling at online casinos. They want to combine business and pleasure, and that is why they play casino games and make a profit at the same time.
GAMBLING
tching.com

Announcing Prizes for the December Tea Raffle

We’ve been testing out this Monthly Tea Raffle for the last six months of the year. Certainly, the winners have been delighted. Most Tea Business Donors have noticed increased traffic to their websites during the month when their item was offered. And readers who weren’t selected still enjoyed discovering new tea companies.
HOBBIES
vegas24seven.com

🎄Bring on the Holidays with Rampart Casino’s NYE Casino Party Celebration, Holiday Dining Specials and Cash Prizes in the Unwrap the Cash Drawings

Sleigh the Holidays with Christmas Dining Specials, Cash Prizes During the Winter Wonder Wheel Drawings and Extra Points Playing Bingo During the 12 Days of Christmas. Unwrap the New Year at the JW Marriott and Rampart Casino’s NYE Casino Party with live music, hot seat drawings and point multipliers. JW...
LAS VEGAS, NV
sflcn.com

Most Common Gambling and Casino Myths Explained

When it comes to gambling and casino myths, a combination of skill and luck characterizes this popular activity. This appealing aura gives it a mysterious quality that creates many gambling myths. Some are loosely connected to real life, while others are figments of our overactive imaginations. Many myths about gambling...
GAMBLING
thekatynews.com

Review of the best online casinos for money

I could ask you to go straight to the best online casinos for money, but that wouldn’t be good form. Firstly because, as many of you reading this know, there’s much more than nothing nothing at all to be said about picking your game(s) and having fun with it/them before even thinking about banking matters, so I’ve got a lot to say. Secondly because I’m not sure if there is actually such an animal as the best online casinos for money. Sure there are some that are better than others in my opinion ( see casino reviews ) but none of them will live happily ever after with me either – they’re just here today, gone tomorrow. Oh, one more thing before we go on: I know a lot of you reading this are going to be – not understandably – annoyed by my mentioning ‘online casinos for money’ as if those were somehow special. Well, they’re not. As far as I’m concerned, there’s no difference between online and offline casino games whatsoever (assuming that both versions come with fair rules) , but then again I’m definitely not your average Joe when it comes to the subject of gambling. However, although most people who have spent some time in an internet casino will agree with me on that point, so what? There is plenty of fun to be had wherever you find it, no matter how commercially or otherwise tainted the product might seem at first glance – unless, of course, you’re some ultra-puritan fundamentalist loony who thinks he can win back his inherent holiness by refusing to partake in anything remotely sinful. But if that’s the case, gambling probably isn’t your cup of tea anyway so what does it matter? More about online casinos here: https://bestcasino23.com/
GAMBLING
harrisondaily.com

Local anglers reel in cash, prizes

A couple of Harrison fishermen have 50,000 more reasons for not giving up on their passion. Over 350 teams of amateur anglers from more than 34 states, Germany, Japan, Romania and Spain came …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
HARRISON, AR
NBCMontana

Montana Millionaire raffle draws for $25k early bird prize

HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Lottery has drawn the number for the Montana Millionaire raffle's early $25,000 prize. The winning number drawn Friday is 200154. Another number will be drawn on Dec. 15 for a $15,000 early bird prize. This year's Montana Millionaire raffle is giving away two $1 million...
MONTANA STATE
chartattack.com

Is Video Poker a Game of Skill or a Game of Luck?

Video poker is a hugely popular type of casino game that you can find in land-based casinos and nowadays also online. It gives a quick, simple way of playing a card game where you only need to try and make a winning combination of cards to get a prize. Plus, there are a ridiculous number of game variations, helping the player to keep engaged and never bored.
GAMBLING
IndieWire

9 Best Board Games and Trivia Games to Buy this Holiday Season

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are here! If you’re looking for board games to add to your collection, or shopping around for gift ideas and stocking stuffers, you’ve come to the right place. We put together a list of nine of the best board games and trivia games to buy this holiday season. Find our roundup of festive games below, and for more game-night recommendations check out...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy