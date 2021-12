Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders, in an unprecedented move, invited Instagram model Brittany Renner to speak with the team. “It’s my responsibility as a coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off,” wrote Sanders alongside a video of the meeting on Instagram. “I brought in Brittany Renner to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO