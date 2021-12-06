ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin

Self-Described Bitcoin Creator Must Pay $100 Million In Suit

 1 day ago

Isn't it funny that if you do anything of...

Someone Stole $120 Million in Crypto From a DeFi Website

Bitcoin has real value only because people have been convinced it does. If rich people started talking up dog shit, there would be a rush on that, until people figured out it was just shit. And that's true for... how much of human history? 50 years perhaps? 100? Before that...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Craig Wright Avoids $170 Billion Bitcoin Lawsuit Claim, Must Pay $100M

Craig Wright speaking at Coingeek 2020. Image: Decrypt. Last week, a Florida federal jury said it couldn't reach a conclusion in Kleiman v. Wright. This week it gave something of a split decision. Craig Wright, who claims he is Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto, is off the hook for a multibillion-dollar...
LAW
Complex

Man Alleging to Be Creator of Bitcoin Wins Lawsuit Dispute Over Roughly $55 Billion Crypto Fortune

A computer scientist who says he’s the inventor of bitcoin won a court dispute over 1.1 million bitcoins at trial, a sum that currently amounts to more than $55 billion. In the lawsuit between Australia native Craig Wright and his former business partner Dave Kleiman, a Miami jury sided with Wright and freed him of fraud charges he was facing, Reuters reports. At stake was half of the 1.1 million bitcoin fortune.
LAW
#Bitcoin Creator#American
BBC

Bitcoin 'founder' wins right to keep billions of dollars

A computer scientist who claims he invented Bitcoin has won a court case allowing him to keep a cache of the cryptocurrency worth billions of dollars. A jury rejected claims that Craig Wright's former business partner was due half of the assets. As a result Mr Wright will retain 1.1m...
MARKETS
NBC News

Man claiming to be Bitcoin creator wins civil case over his cryptocurrency fortune

Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, won a civil case against the family of his deceased business partner David Kleiman. The family claimed he owed them half of his cryptocurrency fortune. A Florida jury found that Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million Bitcoin to the family of Kleiman.Dec. 7, 2021.
LAW
The Independent

Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to own

A computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of bitcoin has won a legal battle to keep hold of a hoard of the cryptocurrency worth tens of billions of dollars, despite not proving that he actually owns it. A Florida jury found that Craig Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million BTC to the family of David Kleiman, Wright's one-time business partner. Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketJurors took a full week to deliberate, repeatedly asking questions of lawyers on both sides as well as the judge on how cryptocurrencies work as well as the business...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
TheStreet

Defendant Ordered to Pay $100M in Multibillion Bitcoin Case

Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of bitcoin, escaped a potential multibillion-dollar verdict Monday in his fight with the estate of computer forensics expert Dave Kleiman, which claimed it was owed half of a cryptocurrency fortune worth tens of billions of dollars, according to news reports.
LAW
beincrypto.com

Craig Wright to Pay $100 Million to Kleiman Estate Concluding Bitcoin Case

Craig Wright, who claims to be the infamous bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, will pay $100 million to the Kleiman estate after a protracted lawsuit reached its conclusion. A Miami court passed the verdict on Dec 6, in a case that claims that Wright had deceived a former associate over bitcoin intellectual property.
ECONOMY
CNET

Man claiming to be bitcoin's creator wins dispute over $50B in bitcoin

A computer scientist who claims to be bitcoin's inventor came out on top Monday in a civil trial against a deceased former business partner's family, which alleged it was owed half of a bitcoin fortune worth more than $50 billion. The verdict means Craig Wright will get to keep all...
ECONOMY
bitcoinmagazine.com

Solving Bitcoin's Self-Custody Problem

In this episode of "The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles was joined by Bitcoin entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Coinfloor, Obi Nwosu. Nwosu found out about Bitcoin via an email in 2011, and has been building in the Bitcoin space since 2013 when he created Coinfloor, the longest-running U.K.-based Bitcoin exchange.
CURRENCIES
chronicle99.com

Craig Wright, Self-Proclaimed Creator Of Bitcoin, Favored By Jury Over Estate Case

Craig Wright – the Australian-born computer scientist and dubbed self-described bitcoin (BTC) inventor was advised by a United States jury to pay up a whopping $100 million in damages over say that he deceived a deceased friend over intellectual property for the said digital asset. Craig Wright’s three-week trial. It...
LAW
slashdot.org

