BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pfizer says three shots are better than two when it comes to fighting the omicron covid variant and that “a booster shot neutralized omicron in lab tests.” It provided 25 times more protection than just two doses which “may not be sufficient to protect against infection.” “With two doses, you still have protection against severe disease but the drop in antibodies is substantial,” said Dr. MIkael Dolsten, Pfizer’s Chief Science Officer. Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization’s emergencies director, stressed on Wednesday that there was no indication yet that the vaccines would prove less effective at preventing serious illness...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO