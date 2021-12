Whoop 4.0 is a holistic device - it captures your sleep, strain, and recovery data so that you can make informed training decisions and get stronger faster. We needed to show how Whoop can inform each stage of the fitness lifecycle to let you know when to go hard, but also when to recover. The authenticity angle is easy - work with real athletes who know and love the product. We came to this approach through a super tight collaboration with Whoop and their creatives. It was one of the best creative partnerships we’ve ever had. We had countless working sessions to get to the right ideas and continually worked together to refine every element. By the end of the process, we very much felt like one big team.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO