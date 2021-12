At 7:45 am East Montgomery County Firefighters were dispatched to Firetower Road just north of SH 242 for a crash involving a school bus. A Conroe ISD bus was northbound in the curve on Firetower when a Chevrolet passenger car, which was southbound slid in the curve striking the side of the bus. The female driver of the vehicle was uninjured. None of the eighteen small children or the bus driver were injured. MCHD responded to the scene and evaluated each of the students. DPS worked the crash. Milstead Heavy Duty Wrecker removed the bus from the scene. Northpoint Towing removed the Chevrolet.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO