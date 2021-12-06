Listen to the Eerie Sounds of Colorado’s Frozen Steamboat Lake

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – It might seem counterintuitive but the Holiday Drive-In at Red Rocks is a huge success. Denver Film and Denver Arts and Venues decided to hold a special holiday event as part of Mile High Holidays. “We are back to wearing masks in public indoors,” explained Denver Film Director James Mejía. “What a great opportunity for a family to have holiday entertainment from the safety of their own vehicle. So Film On the Rocks Drive-Ins are back.” (credit: CBS) Mejía said it was an easy decision to do the holiday series after the success of the drive-ins the past two...

