ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Listen to the Eerie Sounds of Colorado’s Frozen Steamboat Lake

By Waylon Jordan
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Is it just me, or does the sound coming from the ice at Steamboat Lake State Park sound a little bit like the sound effects from a movie...

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Have You Ever Seen Colorado’s Colorful Dinosaurs?

Millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed the region that's now Colorado. In modern times, people can find remnants of these Jurrasic creatures in fossil form at various locations throughout the Centennial State or by viewing excavated dinosaur discoveries on display at local museums. Another reminder of Colorado's dinosaurs can be...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s Most Desolate Hot Springs Resort Is In A Ghost Town

This place is truly a hidden gem and a haunted one at that. If you're looking for a break from the daily grind, whether it be work, traffic, people in general, who can blame you. I think we can all use something like this from time to time and it's certainly important to remember to just unplug sometimes from everything.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Effects#Steamboat#The Other Side#A Little Bit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
iheart.com

GIANT 'ice donut' in frozen lake

You definitely won't see this everywhere.... the "world's largest rotating ice donut!" It was recently created by a group of friends in Finland. The ice donut inventor is Janne Käpylehto. A circle feet in diameter was cut into the ice and with the help of electric motors,it rotated around a small island in the frozen lake in Sammati, Finland and looked like a giant donut from the air via a drone camera.
RESTAURANTS
104.7 KISS FM

Massive Elk Herd Camps Around Colorado Home

In the video below you'll see a herd that just seems to go on forever. I guess we can say it's typical in this part of the country. Seeing wild animals in our neighborhoods I mean. Most of us have see deer crossing the road or feeding on some lawn....
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

Coloradans Love Holiday Drive-In Series At Red Rocks

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – It might seem counterintuitive but the Holiday Drive-In at Red Rocks is a huge success. Denver Film and Denver Arts and Venues decided to hold a special holiday event as part of Mile High Holidays. “We are back to wearing masks in public indoors,” explained Denver Film Director James Mejía. “What a great opportunity for a family to have holiday entertainment from the safety of their own vehicle. So Film On the Rocks Drive-Ins are back.” (credit: CBS) Mejía said it was an easy decision to do the holiday series after the success of the drive-ins the past two...
COLORADO STATE
Gazette

Family that Colorado lake is named after opposes proposed change

The family a Weld County lake is named after is weighing in against a proposed change that the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board has been wrestling with for two months. Originally known as Calkins Lake, 7 miles west of I-25 near Longmont, the body of water is more commonly known...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy