Public Health

Omicron Lands in Jersey

By Herald Staff
Cape May County Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON – Omicron landed in New Jersey, state officials said. The Covid variant, which has worried health experts and sent them scrambling to determine its transmissibility, how serious an illness it can cause and how effectively it evades a person’s immunity, was found in a Georgia woman traveling through New Jersey...

www.capemaycountyherald.com

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

New Jersey Confirms First Case of Omicron Variant in Fully Vaccinated Adult Isolating in North Jersey

“With cases increasing and the identification of the Omicron in the state, the fight against COVID-19 is not over. We are still learning about the Omicron variant, but we have tools to stop the spread of the virus, most important among them is to get vaccinated and get a booster dose. The public should continue to mask up, get tested if they have symptoms, physically distance, avoid crowded events, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.” ~ NJ Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New Jersey confirms first Omicron case in woman who traveled to South Africa

New Jersey officials announced the state’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 variant Omicron on Friday in a woman who had recently traveled to South Africa. The patient, a fully-vaccinated Georgia resident, tested positive on Nov. 28 and has remained in isolation since, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Omicron lands in U.S. with hospitals already battered by Covid

The omicron variant will be met in the U.S. by a health-care system accustomed to Covid-19 surges yet battered by almost two years of fighting the pandemic with no end in sight. The availability of vaccines, treatments and steady supplies of protective gear have made many hospitals better equipped than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox29.com

New Jersey omicron case confirmed; out-of-state resident in isolation

NEW JERSEY - A Georgia resident who recently traveled to South Africa is now isolated in New Jersey after being infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19, authorities said late Friday. The woman, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Sunday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a press...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scotscoop.com

Breaking News: Omicron variant lands in California

The United State’s first case of the Omicron variant was confirmed by U.S. health officials in San Francisco earlier this morning, Dec. 1. The individual had just returned from traveling in South Africa and tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 29. Genomic sequencing was initially conducted at the University of California, San Francisco, and the sample was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be the omicron variant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
celebrityaccess.com

As Omicron Lands In The U.S., Biden Tightens Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced new travel restrictions to and within the U.S., including new COVID-19 testing requirements and extended mast requirements for all domestic flights and public transportation. Starting early next week, all international travelers will be required to test negative within one day...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 75 More Deaths Logged As State Careens Toward 10K Overall Death Toll

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The state’s health department reports that there have been 3,140 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 75 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is once again rising at a brisk pace, currently sitting at 11.7%. That’s above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%, and the highest it’s been in a year. There are also a reported 70.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

New Jersey Officials Monitoring Omicron Variant, But Say Delta Is Still A Concern As Travel Picks Up

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey health officials are closely monitoring the Omicron COVID-19 variant, but they are not yet issuing any new guidelines. While cases in the state have been on the rise in recent weeks, the Delta variant continues to be the concern. But there is a lab in Nutley that has started to turn its attention to Omicron, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported Monday. Staring into the face of the pandemic every day, scientist Nancy Zhao helped develop a test at the lab that rapidly detects different variants. Now, that includes Omicron. “Is that something that’s conscious on your minds —...
Florida Phoenix

Omicron is believed to have landed in FL, Gov. DeSantis says

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Public health officials believe they have identified COVID omicron variant cases in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday. “They believe they have identified — I’m not sure where it is,” the governor said in response to a reporter’s question during a news conference in Oldsmar. The Florida Department of Health later confirmed its identification of […] The post Omicron is believed to have landed in FL, Gov. DeSantis says appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Cape May County Herald

Covid Cases on the Rise, County Reports

COURT HOUSE - COVID cases are on the rise throughout much of the Northeastern United States, including here in New Jersey. Residents are reminded of the importance of protecting themselves during these winter months when activities are largely held indoors. Vaccination remains the best protection for yourself and your family.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

6 states account for 60% of US COVID-19 hospitalizations

Six states in the Midwest and East Coast account for more than half of the nation's total COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed in recent weeks, NBC News reported Dec. 7. Federal data shows 35 states and the District of Columbia have seen hospitalization rates increase in the last two weeks. Michigan, Ohio,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

