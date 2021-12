The defending Class B state champion Gering wrestling team saw its first action of the season in a 49-24 dual win over Chadron on Thursday night at Gering Junior High School. "We did alright for our first dual," Gering head coach Jarred Berger said. "We've got a lot to prove and we can see that. Our business level was alright, so I was happy to see that. But we've got a lot to learn. We got into some bad positions, but it's rust and we'll work on that in the next couple of weeks. We've got to get the jitters and that stuff out the door, but overall I'm somewhat happy but we've still got some work to do."

GERING, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO