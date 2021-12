In the 24th start of his college football career, Kansas junior linebacker Gavin Potter put together the most prolific individual outing of his time with the Jayhawks. Not only did Potter record a season-high 10 total tackles against West Virginia, he also came away with the first fumble recovery of his career, and when he secured his first interception as a Jayhawk, Potter went ahead and returned it to the end zone for his first defensive touchdown.

