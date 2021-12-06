ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deonte Harris loses appeal, receives 3-game suspension for offseason DUI arrest

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChVf0_0dFlhVTE00

This news was expected, but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris lost his appeal against a three-game suspension from the NFL office and will be sidelined for the rest of December. He can return for Week 17’s home game with the Carolina Panthers and the Week 18 regular season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

So that means the Saints will be without their leading receiver for upcoming contests versus the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on the road) as well as a prime-time matchup with the visiting Miami Dolphins. Harris has paced the team with 523 receiving yards in 11 games; the next-closest player is wideout Marquez Callaway (with 409). Alvin Kamara (310), Tre’Quan Smith (251), and Adam Trautman (241) are the only other pass-catchers with more than 200 receiving yards on the season, and Trautman is on injured reserve while Kamara has missed a month with a knee injury.

While Harris hasn’t been a consistent nuisance to opposing defenses, averaging just 2.8 receptions per game, he has has been the Saints’ best big-play threat with 21 first down conversions and five catches of 20-plus yards (both top numbers on the team). It’ll be tough to replace his speed on offense as well as his aggressive return skills on special teams. But everyone knew this was coming, and the Saints must have a plan for replacing Harris during this three-game absence.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Saints offense can’t afford to lose Deonte Harris

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris has been slapped with a three-game suspension as a consequence of his DUI arrest over the summer. Kind of goes without saying, but NOLA needs Harris more than ever this season. After getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, the New...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, or Marquez Callaway: Are any of them playable?

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver group has been uninspiring for fantasy football purposes this year, with most of the team’s offensive production coming from their running backs. Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, and Deonte Harris lead the group, but should any of them start in your fantasy lineup on Thursday?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Atlanta Falcons
Yardbarker

Saints Place Jordan on Covid List, Lose Harris to Suspension

Jordan, 32, had appeared in all 12 games for the 5-7 Saints, who have lost five straight. He had four sacks, a team-high 21 pressures, four passes batted down, a forced fumble, and six tackles for loss. Jordan has 98.5 sacks in his 11-year career, second in franchise history. New...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

NFL suspends Saints’ WR Deonte Harris three games

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris has been suspended by the NFL for the next three games, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Harris has been New Orleans’ leading receiver this season. He’s posted career-highs in receptions (31), receiving yards (523) and receiving touchdowns (3). The Saints, who have struggled...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints bring back Kenny Stills after losing Deonte Harris and Ty Montgomery

Kenny Stills was spotted at New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, after having been released on Tuesday. But the wide receivers corps took a series of hits in the days since Stills was waived: Deonte Harris was suspended for three games, Ty Montgomery landed on the COVID-19 reserve list after a positive test, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice due to a sudden hamstring injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

How will the Saints cope without Deonte Harris?

Can the New Orleans Saints’ 2021 season be any worse?. Yes, yes it can. Deonte Harris has officially been suspended for the next three games, which means the Saints will play without their top wideout for the most crucial stretch of the season. Harris currently leads the team with 523...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team odds, picks and prediction

The Dallas Cowboys (8-4) and Washington Football Team (6-6) will square off for the first time this season, pitting the top two teams in the NFC East against each other Sunday. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET from FedExField as Dallas tries to pull further ahead in the division. Below, we look at the Cowboys vs. Washington odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints announce uniform combination for Week 14 vs. Jets

The New Orleans Saints revealed their Week 14 uniform combination, choosing gold pants to go with their white road jerseys in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. It’s a look that hasn’t been used often in recent seasons, though it was a staple for much of the Sean Payton era. Here is how every uniform combo worn since 2006 ranks against each other, based off the winning percentage the team has achieved in each of them:
NFL
WGNO

No Cam on Sunday: Jordan tweets he’s “in the house” as Saints head to NY

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has never missed a regular season game, until now. Jordan will miss Sunday’s game in New York against the Jets, after a positive test for Covid -19. Jordan wished the Saints well in a tweet Saturday. Jordan has played in 172 consecutive regular season games. He has started 171.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alvin Kamara to return for Saints

After missing four weeks due to a knee injury, running back Alvin Kamara will return for New Orleans against the Jets Sunday. Kickoff for the game between the Saints (5-7) and New York (3-9) is slated for 1 p.m. EST at MetLife Stadium. Kamara, a former Volunteer, has appeared in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy