All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Asia Society Texas is partnering with the U.S. Small Business Administration to help small business owners learn how to work with local agencies and organizations for their trade needs. At this event, guests can hear from SBA's Deputy District Director for the Houston District Office Mark Winchester, U.S. Commercial Services International Trade Specialist Brent Klepko, and Export-Import Bank Regional Director Eric Miller and learn methods for finding and meeting expert foreign buyers from U.S. Commercial Services, how EXIM Bank can help with export insurance and risk management, and more.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO