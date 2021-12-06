ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Of The Best Firms To Work For Has Sweetened The Pot

By Chris Williams
 2 days ago

Paul Hastings is described as one of the most innovative law firms in the world. But innovation isn’t enough — it takes a certain je ne sais quoi for firms to stay in the public eye. And that thing is money. Here’s their new bonus announcement. Unsurprisingly, the firm...

Real Estate Firm Matches Biglaw Bonuses

Davis Polk matches aren’t just for Biglaw. While the Am Law megafirms dominate the headlines during compensation season, don’t overlook the boutique firms out there. These niche practice powerhouses thrive on top talent and refuse to get outbid when it comes to securing great lawyers. That’s where real-estate...
Oh My! Biglaw Firm Delights With Year-End And Special Bonuses

More Biglaw bonus news! The list of which firms are stepping up to pay associates the generous market bonuses — ~15 percent over last year’s annual bonuses plus special bonuses — is constantly growing, with yet another top firm ponying up money for its attorneys. O’Melveny &...
Davis Polk: Biglaw’s New Compensation Champion

Davis Polk, if not the emergent leader this year in compensation, is absolutely a frontrunner in setting the compensation scale. — New York legal recruiter Sharon Mahn, commenting on Davis Polk’s rise to glory as Biglaw’s compensation leader throughout the pandemic years. From its Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 special bonuses, to its setting of the lockstep salary scale for associates, to its latest round of special year-end bonuses, Davis Polk has completely changed the financial scene for lawyers at large firms.
Litigation Firm Once Again Beats The Market On Bonuses

From reports we’re receiving at Above the Law, the scale is an “enhanced DPW scale” with additional bumps for any associates who went to trial this year. Which in Hueston Hennigan’s case is a lot, with one tipster noting that “I think we had at least five trials in which associates had meaningful speaking roles, including examining witnesses before juries.”
It’s Officially Bonus Time At This Top 20 Biglaw Firm

Tick, tock, tick, tock. Do you hear that sound, associates? All throughout Biglaw, it’s now bonus o’clock. You can expect your own firm’s bonus announcement to come any time now, but for the moment, the spotlight is on one of the highest-ranked Biglaw firms in the country. Simpson Thacher &...
Top 50 Biglaw Firm Floods The Market With Even More Cash Bonus Money

Thanks to Davis Polk’s long-awaited announcement, the Biglaw bonus levees have officially been breached, and law firms are making their own bonus announcements left and right. Watch out for the flood of cash that’s about to flow through the legal profession!. Debevoise & Plimpton — a firm that brought in...
Cravath Announces Major Change To Partnership Model

It’s not exactly fair to say that the entire Biglaw landscape takes its cue from Cravath. Firms can and do employ a wide variety of management models. But it’s telling that when firms adopt innovative models, we still describe them in terms of deviating from “The Cravath System.” Cravath’s approach to running a law firm is so baked into this industry, that when firms do break from the model, we can’t help but see it as a failing on their part. “Oh, you pay black-box associate compensation… I guess you couldn’t hack it like Cravath.”
Paul Weiss Jumps On The New Annual Bonus Bandwagon

After a couple weeks of eerie silence in the Biglaw world, we’re seeing some fast and furious action when it comes to bonuses. Despite raising the bar, the market didn’t seem quite convinced that Cravath hit the right note when it released its new, higher annual bonuses. But even though Biglaw offered a collective “that ain’t it, bro,” no one knew what “it” was going to be.
Biglaw Job Offers WITHOUT Interviews?? What Hath The Hot Lateral Market Wrought?

But the competition for the best — or even just warm bodies — is intense. The latest proof of that is a trend of Biglaw firms hiring associates without an interview. Yup, you read that correctly, based solely on the strength on a lateral’s resume, there are firms taking a risk and bringing on attorneys. As an anonymous partner told Law.com of the trend:
Another Biglaw Heavy Hitter Announces Bonuses — Both Year-End And Special Bonuses!!!

We have yet another bonus announcement today! This time Milbank is weighing in with a bonus announcement of its own. The firm, which took in $1,235,499,000 in gross revenue in 2020 making it 30th on the AmLaw 100, is no stranger to the compensation wars. Remember Milbank was the first firm to raise associate salaries this year. Sure, they were outdone by Davis Polk, but they matched that scale quickly. So now that their foil, Davis Polk has announced its year-end bonuses and topped those with an additional special bonus, what does Milbank have to say about bonuses?
Is This The First Law Firm In The Metaverse?

Certainly what you’ve seen [while] coming out of the pandemic [is] clients would rather do a Zoom meeting rather than come into the office. We feel this is another opportunity to really solidify that connection with the client and make it easier to get their legal needs met and if they want to show up as an avatar to a meeting, we can do that.
Work Smarter, Not Harder, With VitalLaw For Corporate Counsel

Wolters Kluwer, long recognized as a leader in the legal research field, recently changed the game with the announcement that its award-winning research platform Cheetah has been rebranded as VitalLaw. VitalLaw is an innovative approach to legal research that creates streamlined workflows that help lawyers build expertise and practice better law. Unlike most research platforms, however, It’s not just geared toward litigation.
It’s Getting Expensive In-House…

Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered online negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She is convinced that the legal profession will emerge even stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than before by embracing technology. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations professional, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She founded the Women Serve on Boards movement that advocates for women to participate on corporate boards of Fortune 500 companies. She authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat and Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security. You can follow Olga on Twitter @olgavmack.
Counting Cravath Cash: Another Boutique Firm Makes A Match On Biglaw Bonuses

Look what we have here. Yes, it’s another Cravath match, but this time it’s from a firm that’s usually one of the first to fall in line. Perhaps they were waiting for Davis Polk to breathe a bit more life into 2021’s year-end bonus scene before making their announcement but got tired of waiting.
Biglaw Firm Spreads A Little Love — By That We Mean Money — This Bonus Season

The latest firm to announce their year-end bonus scale is Hogan Lovells, a firm that took in $2,308,401,000 in gross revenue last year, making it 9th on the Am Law 100. As is becoming increasingly common, the firm is matching the enhanced bonus structure revealed by Cravath last week. The bonuses will range from $20,000 to $115,000, depending on seniority.
Can This Biglaw Firm Transform Corporate Culture In America?

This whole practice area is a reflection of where the nation is as it tries to grapple with issues that for too long we have, if not willfully ignored, been reckless in not confronting. And so the fact that we are engaged in this kind of practice, I think it’s actually a pretty good sign.
Teamwork at Accounting Firms Makes the Dream Work

While many businesses treat employees as disposable, the most effective accounting firms recognize that employees are the firm’s most valuable asset. Accountants tend to be intelligent and thoughtful. Therefore, leveraging your team’s skills is wise. However, you must be able to delegate to them while still being able to monitor quality. As management, one of your roles is to ensure your staff can operate as a team by removing barriers and breaking down data silos.
