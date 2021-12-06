One Of The Best Firms To Work For Has Sweetened The Pot

We have yet another bonus announcement today! This time Milbank is weighing in with a bonus announcement of its own. The firm, which took in $1,235,499,000 in gross revenue in 2020 making it 30th on the AmLaw 100, is no stranger to the compensation wars. Remember Milbank was the first firm to raise associate salaries this year. Sure, they were outdone by Davis Polk, but they matched that scale quickly. So now that their foil, Davis Polk has announced its year-end bonuses and topped those with an additional special bonus, what does Milbank have to say about bonuses?

