ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

New Airliners December 2021

By Matt Falcus
airportspotting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s December 2021, and here’s our round-up of new airliner deliveries and special liveries flying around in our skies this month. New US low-cost airline Airbahn has received its first aircraft ahead of a 2022 launch. The airline is founded by the founder of Pakistan’s Airblue and features a similar livery....

www.airportspotting.com

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

New Airline Coming to MacArthur Airport

A new airline will take flight from Long island MacArthur Airport early next year. Breeze Airway is going to offer non-stop flights from Long island to Charleston, SC and Norfolk, VA starting February 17. Fares will be as low as $39 one-way. MacArthur will be Breeze Airway’s first airport in...
ZDNet

United Airlines just made a simple change that could delight stressed flyers

There's something peculiar going on at United Airlines. The airline once known for its penchant for bloodying passengers' teeth has suddenly evinced an enterprising, yet oddly human attitude toward its customers. Where other airlines have suffered from a myriad of cancellations, United seems to have flown by relatively unscathed. And...
LIFESTYLE
Wbaltv.com

Southwest Airlines introducing new fare category

LINTHICUM, Md. (CNN) — People booking getaways on Southwest Airlines will see a new fare option next year. The airline announced Wednesday it is adding a fourth fare choice to its lineup. Currently it has business select, anytime and "Wanna Get Away" fares. Each have different benefits with the third option being the cheapest.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Interesting Engineering

American Airlines Is Cutting Flights After Boeing Missed a Major 787 Delivery Deadline

Looks like more headaches for Boeing. American Airlines announced Thursday that Boeing’s failure to deliver more than a dozen 787 Dreamliners forced it to cancel flights scheduled for summer 2022, The New York Times reported. The announcement follows a fitful year for the 787 program, including mistakes by suppliers and the discovery of serious defects that prompted an investigation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

American Airlines forced to axe flight routes in 2022 due to lack of planes

American Airlines has had to axe a number of international flight routes from its 2022 schedule due to a lack of planes.Hong Kong services won’t resume next year, while the carrier is also dropping all flights to Edinburgh, Scotland and Shannon, Ireland.Flights to Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Prague, Czech Republic are also getting the chop.The number of services to Shanghai and Beijing in China and Sydney, Australia are all being severely reduced; the launch of a proposed Seattle-Bangalore route has been pushed back.AA has blamed its failure to operate a full schedule on planemaker Boeing and aircraft delivery delays.“Continued delivery delays...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Airliner#First Aircraft New Us#Airblue#N768pb#Brussels Airlines New#Caribbean First#Caribbean Airways#9y Cal#Cebu Pacific A330neo#Rp C3900#China Airlines A321neo#A350 Etihad Airways#Uae#Lx#Esch Sur Alzette#Royal Jordanian Airlines#Saudi Arabian#Silver Airways#Amazon Air
Washington Post

Got a Ton of Airline and Hotel Rewards Points? Use Them Soon.

International travel is largely being put on hold yet again, and with it the chance to tap the staggering balance of rewards points and airline miles many consumers have accumulated. It’s especially frustrating since some airlines and hotels are devaluing their loyalty program points. That means a flight or a...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Flying Magazine

World’s Largest Airplane to Launch Hypersonic Aircraft

Stratolaunch’s massive jet is the world’s largest airplane. It made its first flight in Mojave, California, in 2019. Credit: Stratolaunch. Stratolaunch, owner of the world’s largest airplane, has announced a new research contract with the U.S. military to help develop hypersonic weapons. President and COO Zachary Krevor...
MOJAVE, CA
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Is Cutting These Flights for the Next Two Months

As the busy holiday season continues, travelers in the U.S. are getting back to the skies after a major dip in air travel during the height of the COVID pandemic. More than two million people traveled through airports the weekend before Thanksgiving, and more than one million are still traveling now—an increase from the 500,000 to 800,000 travelers seen during this time last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But heightened demand is happening alongside flight cancellations and cuts. United Airlines, Frontier, and American Airlines have all announced in recent months that they would be dropping flights next year. And now, Delta Air Lines is making some cancellations as well. Read on to find out what flights are being cut by this carrier for the next two months.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines’ New Orca 737 MAX Livery Spotted In Seattle

A new Alaska Airlines livery featuring Orcas has been spotted on the manufacturing line at Boeing’s Renton facility in Washington. It’s unclear what the livery represents at this stage, though it could be an environment-based partnership given the livery in question. Airlines are no strangers to special liveries. A couple...
SEATTLE, WA
KTSA

Southwest Airlines unveils new non-stop service at SAT

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Southwest Airlines announced today that travelers flying out of San Antonio have a new option for non-stop service. The new service to Oklahoma City will begin on April 25. Passengers will have the option to fly out of the San Antonio International Airport on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tmonews.com

T-Mobile unveils new partnership with Alaska Airlines

The people have spoken… or at least, the people over at Alaska Airlines. Earlier today, the airline company revealed that it has chosen T-Mobile as its preferred wireless provider. With the announcement, the two have partnered together to reinvent customer service and change their own industries. In its announcement, Alaska...
CELL PHONES
Thrillist

Buy an Alaska Airlines Ticket & Get a Free One for a Friend

The holidays are just around the corner, and odds are there's at least one person on your list that you're struggling to buy a for. Rather than get them something they won't use, why not book them a trip they'll never forget? Alaska Airlines is running a BOGO ticket deal that means you could buy a trip for yourself and get one for someone else for free.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy