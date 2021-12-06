16-year-old shot on York Street remembered by family, Aiken High, McDonald's management

The shooting death of a 16-year-old Friday night left the Aiken community in shock. Locals expressed sadness, fear and anger over recent gun violence in the county.

Thaj Nance-Parker, an Aiken High School student and employee at the McDonald's on York Street, was found in his employer's parking lot around 7 p.m. with a gunshot wound, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Aiken County Public School District released a statement following their student's passing.

"The Aiken County Public School District and Aiken High School families are saddened today after learning of the sudden passing of AHS student Thaj Nance-Parker during a senseless act of gun violence," the district said in the release.

Aiken High School Principal Dr. Jason Holt said Nance-Parker had a profound impact on anyone who spoke with him or worked with him.

"Thaj’s positivity and encouraging approach to people will be sorely missed," Holt said. "We celebrate how his unique personality and character made our community a much better place. Our thoughts and prayers, along with ongoing supports, go out to Thaj’s family, friends, and the rest of the Aiken High School family."

Nance-Parker's employer, McDonald's on York Street, released a statement Monday afternoon after reopening.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our employees and our sympathies go out to their family," said local McDonald’s owners Tom and Pamela Powers. "We are fully cooperating with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, who will provide all updates on this investigation."

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said it is still investigating and they have not named any suspects as of Monday afternoon.

Prince Croft, Nance-Parker's cousin, said he was a really good young man who had a lot of life ahead of him.

"Thaj was thoughtful," Croft said. "He was dedicated to learning he was so ready to get out there. He had perfect grades and he was headed the right direction."

Croft said he babysit Nance-Parker when he was little and he was always a good kid.

"He was one of those who would come and tell me what other kids were doing - he never brought trouble, he never brought misery," he said. "He was always the type to try to stay away from those type of things."

Croft's brother, Earnest Sherrod Croft, was also shot and killed on Aug. 18 in Crosland Park.

"Less than three months ago, I lost my brother to the same thing in the same county," he said. "I just want the violence to stop. At least take guns from the young ones; I don't even understand how these young guys are getting a hand on these guns like this."

Croft said he doesn't come home to Aiken much anymore because of negative changes he's seeing.

"Aiken County has always been a quiet, humble place to me," he said. "But lately, it's just been so hard for me to want to come back and see my hometown like this."

Anyone with information related to Nance-Parker's death is urged to call ADPS at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers. Tips to CrimeStoppers can be submitted anonymously online at crimesc.com by clicking Submit a Tip.