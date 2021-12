Texas A&M lost defensive coordinator Mike Elko to Duke for their head coaching position that opened up when the school and David Cutcliffe agreed to part ways at the end of the regular season. It might seem like a surprise on the surface but Gigem 247 discusses why it was a good time for the Aggies' best defensive boss in a generation to leave Aggieland and take a gig at a private school that's not known for its football success.

