BitMart CEO Addresses Hacking Concerns, BitMart Keeps Top 30 Rank. BitMart CEO addressed hacking concerns via tweet. BitMart remains one of the top 30 exchanges. Crypto hacking is one of the common cyber threats that the crypto world has endured in the past years. In fact, hacking is a word that is not new anymore in the crypto world. For example, these past days, unknown hackers have successfully penetrated the blockchain of the BitMart exchange. As a result, the exchange lost more than $150 million worth of digital currencies such as ETH and BSC tokens.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO