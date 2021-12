Deep brain stimulation (DBS) involves implanting electrodes within certain areas of the brain. In short, DBS is a surgery to implant a device that sends electrical signals to brain regions responsible for body movement. Electrodes are placed deep in the brain and are connected to a stimulator device. Deep brain stimulation devices will not cure the disease, but they can help reduce symptoms. In some cases, medications may still be needed for certain conditions.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO