Christmas card of Congressman, family holding guns garners big reaction on social media

By Alfred Charles, KOMONews.com Executive Producer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Christmas photo posted to social media by a Kentucky Congressman is drawing outrage after the federal lawmaker and others in the photo were shown holding guns and asking for ammunition. The post by Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie came four days after a Michigan high school student allegedly opened...

‘The Boeberts Have Your Six’: Rep. Lauren Boebert Tweets Christmas Photo Of Her Young Sons With Guns To Show Support For Rep. Thomas Massie

(CBS4) — Rep. Lauren Boebert, an avid gun-rights activist, showed her support for a fellow representative who faced criticism after posting a Christmas photo of his family posing with firearms. “Santa, please bring ammo,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, tweeted. Merry Christmas! 🎄 ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021 Gun control activists condemned Massie’s photo. “The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well,” wrote Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The suspect in the school shooting in Oxford,...
Lauren Boebert Isn’t Letting Murdered Teenagers Get in the Way of Trolling Liberals Over Gun Control

It’s been just over a week since four students were killed and seven people were injured after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan. Sandy Hook quashed the idea that any particular school shooting has the power to inspire Congress to enact common-sense gun reform, but one would think Republicans could at least refrain from going out of their way to glorify guns in the immediate aftermath of these tragedies. They’d be wrong. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Tuesday night posted a photo of her four young children posing in front of a Christmas tree with military-style...
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
Rep. Thomas Massie: I'll never delete family Christmas photo with guns

Rep. Thomas Massie said Monday he'll never delete the controversial photo he posted over the weekend of him and his family holding guns in front of a Christmas tree. Massie's picture has gotten over 81,000 "likes" on Twitter but also attracted a lot of criticism because he posted it less than a week after four teenagers in Michigan were killed in the nation's latest mass school shooting.
A second Republican has shared a Christmas picture with kids holding guns

A Republican has shared a Christmas picture in which her four children are brandishing guns.Representative Lauren Boebert shared the snap of her kids holding what appear to be assault rifles just days after a similar photo from Republican congressman Thomas Massie was met with widespread outrage. Both images have been shared in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan which claimed the lives of four students and injured at least eight others.Boebert shared the image with the message: “The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though).”Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe Boeberts...
Lawmaker Slammed for Photo of Heavily Armed Family in Front of a Christmas Tree: 'Repulsive, Violent Message'

A Republican lawmaker is receiving backlash for sharing a Christmas photo of his heavily armed family. Rep. Thomas Massie, who has represented parts of Kentucky in the U.S. House since 2012, posted a photo on social media of himself and six other smiling members of his family holding various types of guns as they pose in front of a decorated Christmas tree.
Parkland Parents, Others Rebuke Rep. Thomas Massie For Posting Pro-Gun Photo, Days After School Shooting

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) faced heavy criticism on Saturday after tweeting a Christmas photo of his family holding guns and asking Santa to “please bring ammo.”. Two parents of students killed during the Parkland school shooting sharply rebuked the message, while many others on Twitter were quick to note how “tone-deaf” it was to post the image not even a week after the Michigan school shooting on Tuesday that killed four students and injured seven.
US lawmaker slammed for gun-toting Christmas tweet after school shooting

A US congressman is under fire for posting a picture of his family smiling and holding guns in front of a Christmas tree days after a deadly school shooting rocked the country. Thomas Massie, a representative for the staunchly Republican state of Kentucky, posted the photo of himself and six members of his family, each grinning and gripping a gun, on Saturday with the words "Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo." The post triggered a swift outcry, with parents of school shooting victims and fellow lawmakers accusing Massie of insensitivity days after a teenager shot dead four fellow high school students in Oxford, Michigan. "Disgraceful," wrote John Yarmuth, a Democratic congressman from Kentucky, saying such messages from pro-gun Republicans "openly rub the murder of children in our faces like they scored a touchdown."
