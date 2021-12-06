Christmas card of Congressman, family holding guns garners big reaction on social media

A US congressman is under fire for posting a picture of his family smiling and holding guns in front of a Christmas tree days after a deadly school shooting rocked the country.
Thomas Massie, a representative for the staunchly Republican state of Kentucky, posted the photo of himself and six members of his family, each grinning and gripping a gun, on Saturday with the words "Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo."
The post triggered a swift outcry, with parents of school shooting victims and fellow lawmakers accusing Massie of insensitivity days after a teenager shot dead four fellow high school students in Oxford, Michigan.
"Disgraceful," wrote John Yarmuth, a Democratic congressman from Kentucky, saying such messages from pro-gun Republicans "openly rub the murder of children in our faces like they scored a touchdown."
