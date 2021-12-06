Christmas card of Congressman, family holding guns garners big reaction on social media

It’s been just over a week since four students were killed and seven people were injured after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan. Sandy Hook quashed the idea that any particular school shooting has the power to inspire Congress to enact common-sense gun reform, but one would think Republicans could at least refrain from going out of their way to glorify guns in the immediate aftermath of these tragedies. They’d be wrong. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Tuesday night posted a photo of her four young children posing in front of a Christmas tree with military-style...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO