It's time to pull out the ugly sweaters and turn on your favorite holiday movie because Christmas is fast approaching. Once the halls are decked and the tree perfectly trimmed, don't forget to give your porch a little bit of love. Outdoor Christmas decorations can often get overlooked in the hustle and bustle of the season, but don't worry: With our list of the very best DIY outdoor Christmas decorations—including ideas for easy DIY wreaths and other crafty Christmas projects—you'll be inspired to give your home some major Christmas curb appeal.

