Conservation versus preservation

ATLANTA — In 1936, conservationists from across the state came together to create The Georgia Wildlife Federation because they felt a responsibility to protect the state’s land, water and wildlife in a way that left them intact for future generations to enjoy. Despite challenges, 85 years later Georgians are not only still able to enjoy hunting, fishing, hiking and more, but they are some of the most outdoorsy people in the country — more than half of the state participates in outdoor recreation every year.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO