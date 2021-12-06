Home gardeners find challenge in pecan trees

TRIPLE the FINANCING! Interest-Free Financing for 18 Months! 2. Call today and receive a $50 Walmart Gift Card with in-home estimate! 3. 1. New orders only Does not include material costs. Not valid with any other offer, or previous job. See representaive for details. 2. Financing available with minimum purchase and approved credit. Mad City Windows & Baths, LLC, is neither a broker nor a lender. Financing is provided by third-party lenders unaffiliated with Mad City Windows & Baths, LLC, under terms and conditions arranged directly between the customer and such lender, all subject to credit requirements and satisfactory completion of finance documents. Any finance terms advertised are estimate only Ask for details. New orders only Not valid with any other offer, or previous job. interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the purchase balance is not paid in full within the/by the end of the 18 month period or if you make a late payment. 3. With in-home estimate and product demonstration to homeowner(s). Limit one per household. Electronic gift card (e-gift card) voucher given upon completion of demonstration to be mailed in by homeowner(s). Salespersons do not carry e-gift cards for security reasons. E-gift card valid on in-home visits only not applicable to Virtual Sales Appointments. Offer not sponsored or promoted by Amazon and is subject to change without notice prior to reservation. Allow 2-3 weeks after demonstration to receive e-gift card E-gift card valued at $50.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO