Wyoming author shares Alaska adventures

In Their Words: “The opening lyric is ‘I’ve never seen an Alaskan sky, I want to see it before I die.’ This song is written about my desire to be with nature, to be disconnected from the insane distractions and terrible habits of the modern world, and to be connected to the real world, which is nature. It’s about pursuing your dreams and truly living a life that is fulfilling. Sometimes we need to get away from the city and deal with our trauma in a way that comes naturally. It’s about living the best life you can, before you die.” — Portair.

10 DAYS AGO