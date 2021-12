The football action in the Big 8 Conference in the 2021 season was fast and furious with four of the eight teams ending the season with a berth in the MHSAA postseason. The Jonesville Comets rolled to the Big 8 conference championship, going undefeated in the conference with a record of 6-0. There was a three way tie for second place as Reading, Homer, and Union City all finished with conference records of 4-2. Bronson finished in fifth place at 2-4, followed by Springport at 1-5 and Quincy at 0-6.

UNION CITY, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO