Animals

Dog Found Starving On Streets Is So Happy Now | The Dodo

jacksonprogress-argus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch this scared, hairless dog transform into the prettiest, happiest girl. To help support their rescue efforts, please visit Animal Aid Unlimited: http://thedo.do/unlimited....

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Dog Rescued From A Box After 16 Years Gets To Be A Puppy For The First Time | The Dodo

This 16-year-old dog gets rescued from being trapped in a box for his entire life. Watch his transformation from being matted and unrecognizable to getting the opportunity to run around like a puppy again. Keep up with Atlas on Instagram: https://thedo.do/dagebake. To help Peace of Mind Dog Rescue save more...
PETS
247wallst.com

These Dogs Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are still a size we can manage and are perhaps the most irresistible. While they would perhaps never say it out loud, some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up — these are the states where people love dogs the most.
PETS
homenewshere.com

Family Realizes Their Rescue Squirrel Is Having Babies | The Dodo Wild Hearts

Family realizes their rescue squirrel is pregnant — watch her introduce her daughter to her human mom ❤️. Special thanks to Amy for sharing her footage with us. You can follow her on TikTok https://thedo.do/amyTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
ANIMALS
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dog of the Week: Dream

This little beauty is an absolute DREAMboat! Little Dream is a 10-12 week blue nose Pitt who is feisty, curious, and fearless. She is also playful and a total love bug. She would do well in a home where the humans were home with her most of the time and had an older fur sibling to teach her the ropes. If you are interested in giving this little smarty a home, please visit Sparkrescue.org to complete an adoption application.
PETS
Bored Panda

34 Pics Of A Cat That Has More Facial Expressions Than Most Humans

It is no secret that the internet is obsessed with cats. Cat fails, mischievous cats, cats in hats, dancing cats, and cats that don’t have to do anything because they’re just too cute. Yamaneco, a Siberian who lives with his owners in Japan, is another cat worthy of your attention....
PETS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Training Dogs in Prison Changed This Man's Life | The Dodo Faith = Restored

This man was sentenced to life in prison when he was a teenager, he joined the Pawsitive Change Program and met an 'aggressive' dog who changed everything. Keep up with Turbo, Prada and Vo on Instagram: https://thedo.do/artnoumenon. To learn more about Pawsitive Change Program, check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/pawsitivechangeprogram.
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Mama Dog Wags Her Tail At Man Saving Her Puppies | The Dodo

This dog who was a new mom couldn’t stop wagging her tail once she knew her babies would be safe 💗. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac care for more dogs by donating to: thedo.do/serbia. Follow them on Youtube: thedo.do/Mladenovac. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
ANIMALS
news-shield.com

Dog Chained Up For 6 Years Is Free For The Very First Time | The Dodo

This dog, who's been chained up for 6 years, is finally free for the very first time. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: http://thedo.do/takis. Follow him on Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/Takis-Shelter-non-profit-organisation-591844890918840/. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
PETS
homenewshere.com

Feral Cat Holds His Foster Mom's Hand | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Feral cat kept trying to bite his foster mom until she figured out why he was upset...and he decided to hold her hand ♥️. To see more of Marcia's rescue work, you can check her out on TikTok: https://thedo.do/marciaseager. Special thanks to SOS Prairie Rescue for helping take care of...
PETS
homenewshere.com

Couple on Date Sees Teeny Kitten in Distress...See How They Save Her Life | The Dodo

This couple never expected their date night would turn into a kitten rescue 💗. Keep up with EJ and Nikki's other fosters on YouTube: thedo.do/myfosterkittensYT and on Instagram: thedo.do/myfosterkittens. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
PETS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Dog Chases Car Asking To Be Rescued | The Dodo Odd Couples

Dog chases after couple's car asking to be rescued — watch what happens when they introduce her to their cats ❤️. Keep up with Moxie on Instagram: https://thedo.do/moxie_the_shorkie. Keep up with Simba, Dobby, & Pixie on Instagram: https://thedo.do/thenomadcats. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
PETS
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
Henry County Daily Herald

Watch This Scrawny, Injured Kitten Turn Into The Fluffiest Cat | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This cat's unrecognizable now — and greets every person who comes into his parents' bakery 💛. Keep up with Lucky on Instagram: https://thedo.do/luckybracecat and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Luckybracecat. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on...
ANIMALS

